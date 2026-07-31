

NORTHEAST HARBOR– On Wednesday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host a free presentation by Thomas A. Kligerman on the architecture and design of the Atlantic coast.



Kligerman’s most recent publication - Summer by the Sea - is the first book to focus on the seaside cottages of Rhode Island, the birthplace of the shingle style, lauded as the ‘architecture of the American summer’. This in-depth tour of seaside communities begins with Watch Hill and moves along the coast, weaving together historical accounts, the evolution of the shingle style, and descriptions of the geology and wildlife that create a unique sense of place.



Thomas Kligerman is the founding partner of Kligerman Architecture and Design, an award-winning New York firm with residential projects in communities along the East Coast, including the Hamptons, Martha’s Vineyard, Jamestown and Weekapogue, Rhode Island, and Mount Desert, Maine.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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