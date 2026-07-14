SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Award-winning children’s author and illustrator Will Hillenbrand—a longtime favorite of kids, their parents, and librarians—will be in Southwest Harbor in late July for four programs as part of Reading with Wings, a joint effort of the Wendell Gilley Museum and Southwest Harbor Public Library to bring enriching programs to the area. All events are free, but some have limited spots available and both organizations request that you sign up through their websites.

First up is a Drawing Workshop for all ages on Wednesday, July 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilley. Hillenbrand will show attendees how beginning drawers can capture their imagination with basic shapes.

Next, on Saturday, July 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. is an Author Talk at the Gilley, featuring Hillenbrand’s two newest works, “Light As a Feather: Fifteen Phenomenal North American Birds,” and “Cub and Bat.” He’ll talk about his own journey as a kid who hung out in his father’s barbershop, who has become the renowned author and/or illustrator of more than 75 books for young readers.

Then on Wednesday, July 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gilley, Hillenbrand will lead an exciting journey through the evolution of illustration in his favorite books. Discover how art transforms ideas into stunning visuals and breathes life into each page.

And finally, on Friday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Hillenbrand will featuring a beginning reader “Cub and Bat,” his newest book.

To sign up for programs at the Gilley, visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar.

To sign up for the special story time at the SWHPL, visit https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event.

In addition to his own self-illustrated titles, Hillenbrand has illustrated the works of writers and re-tellers including Verna Aardema, Judy Sierra, Margery Cuyler, Judith St. George, Phyllis Root, Jane Yolen, Karma Wilson, Maureen Wright, Daniel Pinkwater, Olivier Dunrea, Eve Bunting and Jane Hillenbrand. In his work, he uses a combination of traditional drawing methods and direct impression media to create his magical illustrations. Hillenbrand is the first Illustrator and Author in Residence at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

Among his many honors are the 1990 Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators; a Notable Book citation from the American Library Association: for Traveling to Tondo: A Tale of the Nkundo of Zaire; the 1995 Best Books designation from School Library Journal; the 1995 Irma S. and James H. Black Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature; 1997 North Carolina Children’s Book Award; and 1997 Horn Book Fanfare List.

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