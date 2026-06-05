Babson Bridge Replacement Project – Summer Work Suspension

Starting Friday, June 12, 2026, construction on the Babson Bridge will be suspended for the summer season.

Suspension Starts: Friday, June 12, 2026

Anticipated Resumption: October 2026 (Exact date TBD, weather dependent)

With heavy summer traffic on our roads, please drive with extra caution and stay alert. Normal traffic patterns will resume through the work zone during this hiatus. Drive safely!

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