TREMONT—The 17th Annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races will return on Sunday, June 28, 2026, as the culminating event of the Backside Blast, a three-day celebration of community, tradition, and Maine’s working waterfront in Tremont.

A beloved summer tradition for both locals and visitors, the Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races celebrate Maine’s commercial fishing heritage while raising support for the fishing community and related causes. This year’s races cap off an exciting weekend of events that showcase the spirit, resilience, and close-knit community that make the backside of Mount Desert Island so special.

The Backside Blast kicks off on Friday, June 26, with a Lobster Feed at Archie’s Lobster, featuring live music by the Bullseye Band and the crowd-favorite Slippery Fish Relay Race. The celebration continues on Saturday, June 27, at Gordius Garage, where attendees can enjoy a pig roast, car show, live music by Matt & the Barnburners, and more festivities before the weekend’s signature event on Sunday.

Race day begins bright and early with the Tremont School PTO breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by racer registration from 8:00–9:00 a.m. The traditional Blessing of the Fleet will take place prior to the start of the races, with engines scheduled to fire up at 10:00 a.m.

Following the races, the celebration continues on shore with food, music, vendors, and activities throughout the day. Food trucks including Lucy Q’s, Jensen’s Concessions, and JimmyDees Concessions will be on site, alongside local vendors, community supporters, and organizations including the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association. Spectators can also enjoy a dockside party with a live DJ and additional festivities throughout the afternoon.

New this year, spectators can join the excitement with raffle baskets filled with great prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Maine Fishermen’s Forum scholarship programs that help support the next generation of Maine’s fishing community.

In one of the most exciting additions in Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Race history, the Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Race Committee is thrilled to partner with Tenacious Boat Works to award a custom-built 14-foot Tenacious skiff as this year’s grand prize, with every registered racer eligible to win.

Tenacious Boat Works is a family-owned and operated boat shop founded by Captain Steve

“Spiff” Carter Sr. and Jessica Bass in Tremont. Built on generations of working waterfront experience, the business reflects Captain Spiff’s lifelong career as a fifth-generation fisherman out of Bass Harbor and a deep understanding of what working fishermen need from their vessels.

Captain Spiff began building that experience at just eight years old, clamming to afford his first skiff, baiting pockets to earn traps, and working in local boat shops until he could afford larger fishing vessels. After years on the water, he purchased the 37-foot F/V Tenacious, which he fished for 16 years before deciding to build a larger boat better suited to the changing demands of the lobstering industry.

That vision became a true family effort. Captain Spiff, Jessica, and their children, Liberty and Jr. Carter, built a 42-foot Calvin Beal together in a local boat shop—then made an even bigger leap by purchasing that same shop at 1 Lobsterboat Way in Tremont and launching Tenacious Boat Works in 2021. Since then, Tenacious Boat Works has built a strong reputation for marine maintenance, repairs, custom fabrication, and complete boat builds. Most recently, the company debuted its own line of customizable Tenacious skiffs—self-bailing, practical, and designed specifically with fishermen in mind.

The Tenacious Boat Works team is deeply involved with the community. Captain Spiff is a lifelong Tremont resident who continues to serve the working waterfront as captain of the winter commuter ferry to the Cranberry Isles, through charter work, and as a member of the Harbor Committee. Jessica has served the Tremont community through the library and recreation board, the town’s comprehensive plan task force, and is currently serving her third term on the Tremont School Committee.

The skiff being awarded is a 14-foot by 5-foot fiberglass flat-bottom skiff with a conventional bow, self-bailing platform, and two seats—a practical, high-quality vessel designed for life on the water. Captain Spiff and his family will attend the races aboard the F/V Tenacious and announce the winning racer during the awards ceremony at Bernard Town Dock.

The Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Race Committee is deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity of Tenacious Boat Works, as well as the overwhelming support this event receives each year from other local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, and community members whose enthusiasm and commitment make the Backside Blast possible. Their continued support helps preserve this cherished tradition and strengthen the community spirit that makes it so special. Pre-registration for racers will open in June. For more information and event updates, follow Backside Blast on Facebook.

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