BAR HARBOR—BAKING FOR BOOKS and more… It’s Jesup Book Sale time again! Once again, a small group from the Bar Harbor Congregational Church UCC (BHCC-UCC) will be sponsoring the BAKE SALE portion of the sale. Both the book sale and bake sale will be happening at the Jesup Library this year!! Yay!

This year’s book sale will take place over a period of 3 days – August 15 thru the 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Bake Sale will only be held on Saturday, August. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The proceeds from the Bake Sale will be shared between the Jesup and the Bar Harbor Congregational Church - UCC.

If you would like to donate baked goods, flowers or fresh produce for the Bake Sale you can call or text Cas Dowden at 207-812-6240, or email: casruell@gmail.com.

Your contribution to the sale may be delivered to the library on Friday, August 14th, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15th to the new kitchen area at the library. Individual packaging is recommended.

Not a baker or gardener…? Just come on out to the sale…buy some books and some homemade / homegrown treats! You will be glad you did!!

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