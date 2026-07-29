Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Kennebunkport Journal's avatar
Kennebunkport Journal
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I really enjoy your posts but must differ with the statement that 3 members is a simple majority of a 7- member board. The correct number is 4.

The statement may have intended to say that if a quorum is 4 people then a simple majority of 4 would be 3 votes.

I don’t wish to be argumentative and may have read the statement wrong.

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