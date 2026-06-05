SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Join us on Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. for a talk with Dylan Emerick-Brown, author of three horror novels—The Root Worker’s Daughter, Herrick’s Law, and Darkness Do We Dread—as well as two works of general fiction, The Yiddish Manifesto and, most recently, Attrition. Books will be available for sale and signing. Registration is encouraged for this in-person-only program.

Emerick-Brown will discuss how Bar Harbor became the inspiration and fictional setting for one of his most frightening novels. His most recent novel, Attrition, takes place in a small town on the coast of Maine.

During the program, Emerick-Brown will read excerpts from a selection of his books and discuss the process of writing novels. Writing across genres—from supernatural horror to literary fiction—his work explores themes of family, identity, memory, and the unsettling forces that shape our lives, whether real or imagined.

Emerick-Brown lives in Lake Mary, Florida, with his wife and two children. A teacher and former advisor to Howl, the literary magazine that Literary Hub called “the best high school lit mag in America,” he enjoys sharing his passion for writing with his students and inspiring the next generation of writers.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/4vkexx4h. For questions or for more information, call the Library at 207-244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

Share

Leave a comment