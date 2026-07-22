Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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bacusumano's avatar
bacusumano
4h

As a Bar Harbor homeowner for over 20 years. I am glad residents are getting a parking break However, this policy has 2 major flaws.

First, how much of that downtown parking will actually be open for residents? Locals will likely find themselves circling endlessly because visitors have already taken every spot.

Second, A $6 an hour premium fee fo everyone else is unrealistic. Bar Harbor's rates are already higher than most places in and and out of Maine. My family and friends certainly won't be paying it.

This knee/jerk decision might look good on paper for residents, but it will hurt the local businesses that rely on tourism. Did anyone give any real thought to how this will play out? I don't think so!

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John Sturc's avatar
John Sturc
4h

Charging for parking to reduce congestion is one thing. But this is prohibitively expensive.

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