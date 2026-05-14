Jack Frost

BAR HARBOR – Eleven Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized for their extraordinary leadership at the Bank’s annual Chairman’s Dinner and Celebration, held May 8 in Bar Harbor, Maine. The Chairman’s and Emerging Leaders Awards honor employees who have played key roles in helping the Bank achieve its strategic goals and deliver positive outcomes.

The Chairman’s Award, presented by Board Chair Matthew L. Caras, is the event’s highest honor. The winners are selected in recognition of their consistent display of the Bank’s brand behaviors, strategic thinking, perseverance, and ability to motivate. The recipients of the 2026 Chairman’s Award are:

Joe Delano, Senior Vice President Commercial Real Estate/Hospitality Team Leader. He joined the Bank in 2018.

Jack Frost, Vice President Director of Community Giving. He joined the Bank in 2017.

Chuck Hall, Senior Vice President Controller. He joined the Bank in 2024.

Tony Shaw, Senior Vice President Chief Credit Officer. He joined the Bank in 2022.

“Our continued success at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust relies on the hard work and dedication of people at every level of the organization, and the Chairman’s Award is for those whose efforts and leadership create a standard of excellence that propels us forward,” said Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “This year’s Chairman’s Award winners — Joe, Jack, Chuck, and Tony — reflect the best of our Bank’s culture. I’m proud and grateful to work alongside them.”

The Emerging Leader Award is presented to high-performing employees who demonstrate strong leadership skills and significant potential for growth in the organization. The recipients of the 2026 Emerging Leader Award are:

· Diane Anderson, Vice President Commercial Loan Assistant Group Manager. She joined the Bank in 2011.

· Kerensa Chambers-Ficorilli, Vice President Information Reporting Manager. She joined the Bank in 2020.

· Jay Fish, Vice President Regional Market Manager for Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire. She joined the Bank in 2022.

· Emily Gerrard, Vice President Senior Accountant. She joined the Bank in 2011.

· Shane Klardie, Vice President Branch Relationship Manager. He joined the Bank in 2019.

· Dora Maxwell, Vice President Human Resources Business Partner. She joined the Bank in 2022.

· Mike Woodbury, Vice President Treasury Services Officer. He joined the Bank in 2020.

“The seven recipients of this year’s Emerging Leader Award are people who deliver impactful work each day for our customers and our colleagues,” said Simard. “Their contributions make our Bank an exciting place to work, and help us be a positive force in our communities.”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating more than 60 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, and has more than $4.5 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

Share

Leave a comment