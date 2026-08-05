Not all committees meet inside. File photo/BHS

BAR HARBOR—If you are interested in serving, please complete an Application for Appointment to Boards, Committees, Commissions and Task Forces:

The purpose of this application is to assist the Town Council’s Appointments Committee in evaluating applicant’s understanding of the responsibilities of the position, commitment to public service, judgment, temperament, and ability to work collaboratively.

Applicants are encouraged to answer each question thoughtfully and candidly. The Town recognizes that individuals bring different experiences and viewpoints to public service. This application is intended to help ensure that appointments are made with careful consideration of the responsibilities, authority, and expectations associated with each position.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office at 288-4098 with any questions or if would prefer to complete a paper application.

Applications for new appointments or re-appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

The enabling ordinance for most committees is viewable at: Municipal Code, Chapter 31, Boards and Committees. Note that the Council is pausing appointments to a few committees while amendments to Chapter 31 are being considered.

Board Vacancies

Appeals Board

One member with term expiring July 2028



Board of Assessment Review

One member with term expiring July 2027

Two members with terms expiring July 2029

Design Review Board

Two members with terms expiring July 2028

Three members with terms expiring July 2029

Marine Resources Committee

One member with term expiring July 2029

Parks & Recreation Committee

One member with term expiring July 2029

Share

Leave a comment