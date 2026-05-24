From left: Caines, Kief, Lambert, Sidman, Vickers, Young. Saltysiak not pictured. File photo: Bar Harbor Story.

BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce recently sent a questionnaire to all the candidates for Bar Harbor Town Council. Both the Chamber and the three responding candidates gave us permission to share those answers here. We’ve kept the format the same as the Chamber’s.

There are three seats available for three-year terms.

Vice Chair Maya Caines and Councilor David Kief are running for reelection.

They’re challenged by Bryce Lambert, Paul Saltysiak, Charles Sidman, Deborah Vickers, and Nathan Young.

On April 15, Tammy Richards, an eighth candidate, announced that she would not run due to an unexpected family health issue.

The town election and votes on various Land Use Ordinance amendments are on June 9. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town Municipal Building on Cottage Street.

The town’s budget articles are voted on during town meeting, which occurs on June 2 at the Conners Emerson gymnasium. That begins at 6 p.m.

All of our election coverage for all towns can be found on a dedicated tab at our Substack site here.

Charles Sidman

Section 1: General Vision

Question: Briefly describe your professional background and any previous service to the Town of Bar Harbor. What are the two to three primary pillars of your campaign platform?

Candidate Answer:

Professionally I am a long-time and accomplished scientist and business person (operating as well as investing), both of which are based on reality and practicality rather than wishes and fantasies. In Bar Harbor civic affairs, I have served on the Warrant Committee, led and defended several successful Citizen Initiatives (to compensate for Council inaction or resistance), advocated and fought for uniform rule of law and fairness (to protect everyone), and attended (and written about) more committee and Council meetings than many members. My pillars of public service are 1. Success and win:win for the general interdependent community rather than win:lose for one constituency over another, 2. Consistency, commitment and persistence until practical results are achieved, instead of endless words, wishes and kicking of hard choices down the road, and 3. Mutual respect and collaboration even through differences.

Question: How can the town better balance the needs of seasonal tourism with its year--round residents?

Candidate Answer:

With respect, this question poses a false equivalence and dichotomy. Year-round residents democratically decide (i.e. vote on) the community’s direction, with seasonal tourism being effectively a stakeholder but not a shareholder. Nevertheless, tourism is one of the major drivers of our economy and well-being, and a major occupation for many. It is not therefore an us-versus-them situation, but an overall balancing by year-round residents according to their senses of their own priorities and benefits. We should also bear in mind that while year-round residents are the primary deciders here, they do not own Acadia National Park (the nation does), even though we benefit especially by being privileged to live here and enjoy it. We are therefore effectively stewards as well as managers. Recent votes and legal actions may be regretted by some as divisive, but have been necessary due to multiple perspectives and the balancing of different legitimate obligations and priorities not being simple to untangle. This is the unavoidable reality of a diverse democracy, but I feel that we are getting through it successfully.

Question: What is your approach to the town budget? Where do you see opportunities for cost-saving, and where is further investment non-negotiable?

Candidate Answer:

First and foremost, we must spend within our means, which we have not been doing for many years now. Lots of shiny wants and wishes have been approved, without the long-term finances (other than constantly rising taxes) to support them. Since additional revenue streams are demonstrably difficult to identify or practically to obtain, I feel it necessary and unavoidable that we pare back total town expenses to a level in line with historical prices and inflation (which correspond directly with residents’ and businesses’ pocketbooks and resources.) Otherwise we will become a town of and for the wealthy only, and a business-benefitting theme park for tourists. Bringing expenses back in line with resources inevitably entails painful reductions in staff, equipment and programs, with all future allocations prioritized within the funding realistically identified and available. New investments can always be considered, but only within the context of the overall budget, with anything new being balanced by a reduction elsewhere, for the overall best result to the town while maintaining fiscal sustainability for and responsibility to everyone.

Section 2: Tourism Management

Question: How can the town better ensure infrastructure (parking, traffic, waste, etc.) remains functional for both visitors and locals?

Candidate Answer:

Commonly available infrastructure should be supported by those who actually use it (think toll roads, parking facilities, etc.) Of these, waste handling and disposal may be the most straightforward to allocate and charge for appropriately as we have multiple successful examples, so as to cease being an equal burden on the entire community. Parking similarly should be charged to those who use it, with possibly enlarged fee station zones and/or pay-for-use parking lot(s) or garage(s) as additional options. Priority discounts for locals make sense. Traffic patterns may be the most difficult to optimize, requiring constant tinkering and experimentation.

Question: What opportunity do you see for tourism management that would enhance both the resident and visitor experience with Bar Harbor?

Candidate Answer:

No easy answer here, as one person’s problem (ex. overcrowding) is another’s opportunity (potential customers!) An overall sense of and respect for this tradeoff, and commitment to an optimum balance for the greatest number (determined democratically) is probably the best we can do.

Question: The lodging moratorium was put into place in November 2024. The current extension of the moratorium is set to expire on July 27th and will be one of the first issues the new council we be expected to address. What facts do you see as driving the need to repeal or extend the moratorium? If you do support extending, what work do you believe needs to be completed before you would vote to repeal the moratorium or let the moratorium expire?

Candidate Answer:

﻿This moratorium has not been our finest hour, and illustrates much of what I consider amateurish dysfunction by our town government. IMHO, the moratorium was enacted as a political hand-waving response to the emotions and concerns of one segment of the community, and as the only available route seen able to stop a particular project. It had little in the way of specific goals or criteria, and abused the property rights of those engaged in professional development and housing in similar fashion to the much more restrictive temporary lodging rules also enacted recently, that even more regretfully impaired the economic security of a different segment of the community (the many less wealthy, elderly or retired residents who rely on rental income to enable their continued existence in an ever-more expensive town.) In neither case was the full picture or the totality of effects (or lack thereof) well considered. In order to continue the moratorium, I would need to see well-defined and attainable goals, considered in the contexts of rule of law and a balance of benefits for all.

Section 3: Housing & Workforce

Question: School enrollment is tied to the availability of year-round housing. What is one specific zoning change you would champion to ensure that families with children can afford to live in town?

Candidate Answer:

I see the currently-being-considered tweaks to the LUZO as potentially but only marginally useful, and do not feel that zoning change(s) per se can be a route to overcoming or making up for economic realities. We simply have limited usable land area given our infrastructure, geography and the Park, as well as a healthy community of well-off buyers who can and will likely continue to dominate the traditional housing market. Economic incentives and assistance, and different approaches to what is built and acceptable for year-round residency, are what I feel would be practical, attainable and effective. Specifically, mortgage assistance (see below) for the construction of smaller but conventional single-family structures, apartment blocks that fit into our rural and small-town character, tiny homes for one or two people, and cooperative micro-communities of the above are all feasible in my opinion.

Question: What incentives or public-private partnerships, if any, would you be in favor of to develop dedicated year-round housing?

Candidate Answer:

Models like the non-profit Island Housing Trust and the quasi-governmental MDI and Ellsworth Housing Authority could be expanded, chiefly by using charitable or crowdfunding mechanisms (that I played a significant role in establishing nationally over a decade ago.) The Town can also borrow money at a much lower interest rate than private parties, and so could play a creative funding role without further impacting the general town budget or taxes. Limiting the profit potential to owner residents who utilize such programs does not seem an inappropriate quid-pro-quo for them, considering the economic benefits to these residents and the greater community.

Section 4: Final Words

Question: What are some final words you would like to share with Chamber members before they cast their vote on June 9th?

Candidate Answer:

Although we have and may yet again differ on specific issues and choices, I am as much a business person as any member of the Chamber, and see our long-term fundamental interests as being aligned for the greater good of the overall community. Further, I am a doer rather than a talker. While I will shake anyone’s hand, my style is one of determination, respect, trustworthiness and effectiveness. I believe that I can make a singular contribution to the community that we all live in and love, and that can continue to nourish and sustain us all if we do it right. My offer is on the table (or ballot), and it is your choice to hire me or not as you wish.



Deborah Vickers



Section 1: General Vision

Question: Briefly describe your professional background and any previous service to the Town of Bar Harbor. What are the two to three primary pillars of your campaign platform?

Candidate Answer:

I majored in English and minored in Business at New England College in New Hampshire. I have managed Sherman’s of Bar Harbor for approximately 10 years, West End Drug for three years and in 2018 the Black Friar Inn and Pub to current with my partner Steve.

The pillars of my platform are to try and unite the town, reduce the “us VS them” mentality. Work on this mentality to move forward with budgeting and reducing tax burdens.

Question: How can the town better balance the needs of seasonal tourism with its year--round residents?

Candidate Answer:

Candidate did not answer.

Question: What is your approach to the town budget? Where do you see opportunities for cost-saving, and where is further investment non-negotiable?

Candidate Answer:

With the town budget, further investment is absolutely needed for maintaining our sidewalks, streets and infrastructure. Budgeting for that will have to be addressed and not be “kicked down the road.”

Section 2: Tourism Management

Question: How can the town better ensure infrastructure (parking, traffic, waste, etc.) remains functional for both visitors and locals?

Candidate Answer:

Maintaining our infrastructure has many levels...waste/trash is definitely going to have to have to shift to pay as you go & weigh at the transfer station. This will ensure that all are paying for exactly what they generate.

Parking, the meters do seem to be effective and are certainly generating income (per an article 11K a space per season) but working on a system for discounts for local residents (certain spots, certain times a day?) would be a good move forward.

Question: What opportunity do you see for tourism management that would enhance both the resident and visitor experience with Bar Harbor?

Candidate Answer:

Traffic is tricky, but if we can educate and shift parking to the Visitors center, utilizing the Island Explorer buses for guests visiting us. Leaving cars at guest lodging with more walking and again utilizing the Island Explorers. Any education to get people to slow down (vacation town after all...no need to rush!) and be aware of foot and bike traffic.

Question: The lodging moratorium was put into place in November 2024. The current extension of the moratorium is set to expire on July 27th and will be one of the first issues the new council we be expected to address. What facts do you see as driving the need to repeal or extend the moratorium? If you do support extending, what work do you believe needs to be completed before you would vote to repeal the moratorium or let the moratorium expire?

Candidate Answer:

The lodging moratorium, in my opinion at this time, should not be extended. I do not feel anything else needs to be done to move forward.

Section 3: Housing & Workforce

Question: School enrollment is tied to the availability of year-round housing. What is one specific zoning change you would champion to ensure that families with children can afford to live in town?

Candidate Answer:

I admittedly am not up to date on all of the zoning rules in relation to one specific one I would change to create more housing for families. But certainly we need to ensure that we have housing for middle income or young business professionals who will be settling here and raising families.

Question: What incentives or public-private partnerships, if any, would you be in favor of to develop dedicated year-round housing?

Candidate Answer:

﻿Candidate did not answer.

Section 4: Final Words

Question: What are some final words you would like to share with Chamber members before they cast their vote on June 9th?

Candidate Answer:

This will be the second time I will have put myself out there to step up and see what I can do to be more involved in Bar Harbor, first was running for the Chamber of Commerce, and now running for Town Council. I’m hoping to be able to solve some issues, mediate some issues and hopefully unify community members for the future of Bar Harbor. No litigation, no “us against them”, just moving forward for a united goal that people feel welcome to visit and maybe make Bar Harbor their home. Again, we live where people choose to vacation...how great is that!

Nathan Young

Section 1: General Vision

Question: Briefly describe your professional background and any previous service to the Town of Bar Harbor. What are the two to three primary pillars of your campaign platform?

Candidate Answer:

I was born and raised in Bar Harbor, graduated from MDI High School, served four years in the United States Air Force, and returned home to dedicate nearly three decades to public service—including 22 years as Bar Harbor’s Police Chief. This experience has given me a deep, practical understanding of how town decisions impact residents, businesses, employees, and visitors every day.

The primary pillars of my campaign are balance, transparency, and community-first decision making. I believe Bar Harbor must maintain a strong economy while protecting the character, environment, and livability of our town for year-round residents. I support open communication, respectful collaboration, and thoughtful planning focused on long-term impacts rather than short-term reactions.

My experience has taught me the value of listening before acting and bringing people together. In that spirit, I believe we must acknowledge how certain organizational decisions have deepened divisions in our community. The Chamber’s membership in APPLL, for example, became a significant point of controversy. The pushback expressed on the Town meeting floor in 2023 closely mirrored concerns discussed in the Chamber’s own May 2023 minutes—including the view that anyone who might object was “already lost” and that the membership need not be widely broadcast. I...(Candidate exceeded word limit by 43 words).

Question: How can the town better balance the needs of seasonal tourism with its year--round residents?

Candidate Answer:

Tourism is vital to Bar Harbor’s economy, but maintaining a healthy community requires balance. Residents should not feel pushed aside during the busiest months, and businesses need a predictable and stable environment to succeed.

Over the past 35 to 40 years, the business community has benefited from numerous zoning and development changes that helped Bar Harbor grow into a highly successful tourism economy. By virtually every economic indicator, that growth has been successful. At the same time, many year-round residents have absorbed much of the cost through housing shortages, rising property values, increased taxes, traffic, infrastructure strain, and the gradual loss of neighborhood character.

We cannot ignore the environmental impacts that come with continued growth. My goal is not to divide residents and businesses, but to restore balance so economic success, environmental stewardship, and community sustainability can continue together.

﻿Question: What is your approach to the town budget? Where do you see opportunities for cost-saving, and where is further investment non-negotiable?

Candidate Answer:

My approach to budgeting is straightforward: taxpayers deserve accountability, transparency, and responsible spending. Every department should be evaluated for efficiency and alignment with community priorities. Cost-saving opportunities exist through better coordination, long-term operational efficiencies, and careful project evaluation. We should continue seeking regional partnerships and outside funding.

At the same time, investments in public safety, infrastructure, workforce housing, and core town services are non-negotiable. I support long-term financial planning that provides predictability for both residents and local businesses.

Section 2: Tourism Management

Question: How can the town better ensure infrastructure (parking, traffic, waste, etc.) remains functional for both visitors and locals?

Candidate Answer:

Bar Harbor’s infrastructure challenges require a coordinated, realistic approach. We must improve traffic flow, parking management, pedestrian safety, and waste services while recognizing the extraordinary pressure caused by seasonal population surges. This includes better use of data, stronger coordination with Acadia National Park, and practical transportation alternatives such as shuttles and remote parking. The goal is to manage growth responsibly so Bar Harbor remains functional, welcoming, and sustainable for everyone.

Question: What opportunity do you see for tourism management that would enhance both the resident and visitor experience with Bar Harbor?

Candidate Answer:

One key opportunity is improving coordination between the town, businesses, Acadia National Park, and regional organizations to better manage visitor flow and expectations. Promoting shoulder-season tourism, encouraging visitors to explore the broader region, and protecting the authentic character of our community will benefit residents, businesses, employees, and visitors alike.

Question: The lodging moratorium was put into place in November 2024. The current extension of the moratorium is set to expire on July 27th and will be one of the first issues the new council we be expected to address. What facts do you see as driving the need to repeal or extend the moratorium? If you do support extending, what work do you believe needs to be completed before you would vote to repeal the moratorium or let the moratorium expire?

Candidate Answer:

Decisions regarding the moratorium should be driven by facts, measurable impacts, and clearly defined goals. The town must fully evaluate the effects of lodging growth on infrastructure, housing availability, workforce stability, traffic, neighborhood impacts, and environmental capacity.

If the moratorium is extended, there should be a clearly identified purpose, timeline, and work plan. My focus would be on finding balanced solutions that protect community character, environmental integrity, and long-term economic stability while providing businesses with needed predictability.

Section 3: Housing & Workforce

Question: School enrollment is tied to the availability of year-round housing. What is one specific zoning change you would champion to ensure that families with children can afford to live in town?

Candidate Answer:

I would support zoning changes that encourage appropriately scaled year-round and workforce housing while respecting neighborhood character and infrastructure limitations. This includes responsibly allowing additional density or accessory dwelling units in suitable areas with clear standards and community input.

Question: What incentives or public-private partnerships, if any, would you be in favor of to develop dedicated year-round housing?

Candidate Answer:

﻿I support exploring public-private partnerships with nonprofits, employers, developers, and regional agencies. Tools could include targeted tax incentives for year-round occupancy, density bonuses for workforce housing, infrastructure support, and grant collaboration—always with strong accountability measures to ensure units remain dedicated to year-round use.

Section 4: Final Words

Question: What are some final words you would like to share with Chamber members before they cast their vote on June 9th?

Candidate Answer:

Bar Harbor is facing important decisions that will shape our community for years to come. I am running because we need experienced, balanced, and thoughtful leadership that listens carefully and works collaboratively.

My background in public service taught me the importance of communication, accountability, and practical solutions. I understand the importance of a strong business community and the need to preserve the character, environment, and livability that make Bar Harbor special.

The Chamber plays a vital role in our local economy and has the opportunity to serve as a unifying force. I am committed to working constructively with the Chamber and all stakeholders in a spirit of mutual respect. I respectfully ask for your support on June 9, 2026.

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