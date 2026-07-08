Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Jordan's avatar
Joseph Jordan
just now

This Council vote just goes to show how out of touch with reality the town's people and Council really are. First, very outspoken Bar Harbor citizen support for Graham Plattner no matter what warning signs were out there. Second, trying to limit ICE operations by not cooperating with ICE.

This shows that you care more for illegals than your own citizens. What are you going to do when an illegal driver kills someone in your community.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture