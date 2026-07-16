Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Ignacio Pessoa's avatar
Ignacio Pessoa
2h

The law is very clear, it's the Code Enforcement Officer's duty to enforce compliance with Design Review Board decisions. Section 125-00(B) of the Town Code expressly provides that "The Code Enforcement Officer shall enforce the provisions of this chapter and the terms and conditions of any permit or approval granted under this chapter, including approvals from the Planning Board, the Design Review Board, the Board of Appeals, the Planning Department and the Code Enforcement Officer."

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