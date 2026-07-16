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BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Design Review Board can approve a project, but members aren’t convinced they have a way to make sure that project ultimately matches what they approved.

After quickly approving Holy Redeemer Church’s new parking lot and a multi-tenant signage plan for a downtown building last week, board members turned to a broader question: What happens when approved designs change after the vote?

Several members agreed that applicants sometimes alter projects without returning to the board, leaving the volunteer committee wondering whether its work has enough weight—and whether the town needs a better system for enforcing Design Review Board approvals.

“Right now there’s no enforcement apparatus,” member Bo Jennings said. “Right now there’s no consequences….There’s the attitude from a lot of the applicants that they just get something approved and then they kind of change and do whatever they want.”

The town, Jennings said, also has what he defined as a revenue problem, which leads to increased property taxes, and he wondered if there was a possibility of working with those two issues.

He said that when they approve a permit, it often gets changed again.

“What really is our purpose here?” Jennings asked.

One of the board’s charges is to “ensure the aesthetic quality of Bar Harbor,” according to the town’s website.

The board is not a policing agency, Jennings said, but how can it get better and more helpful for Bar Harbor.

Member Pancho Cole said he’s asked the Town Council something similar a few years ago.

Acting chair for the meeting, Barbara Sassaman, suggested a Design Review Board “maid” or attendant or officer, who works like a parking attendant and walks through the board’s area of purview and notes violations in the beginning of the tourist season. She said that she’s suggested that previously.

Jennings said he supports businesses and wants them to do well, but as a board member, it can be frustrating to work so hard on approving things, but not have that work matter if it’s ignored and designs are changed or tweaked without coming back to the board for approval.

Cough suggested encouraging people coming in ahead of time when they need help to potentially help reduce after-the-fact changes.

“We’d much rather be partners in this process than in any way adversarial,” she said and all agreed.

Sassaman said that when she first joined the board the members walked around the town and compared it to what it had looked like years before because of the board’s work. It was heartening, she said, to see how the look of the town improved.

“For a while we got really upset by all the tacky 8 by 11 things that were just stuck in the window that just completely covered the glass. We went around and said, ‘You have to take everything down,’” she said.

When it comes to DRB changes from its approval or violations, she said, “there are some buildings downtown that are just—”

“Flagrant,” Cole said.

“Flagrant,” Sassaman agreed.

Jennings said it’s really just about getting an approval for modifications.

Cough said that the board should potentially have the power to deny a permit if there is an existing violation.

If a certificate of occupancy is needed on a permit, the town’s code enforcement officer could look at Design Review Board approvals. This doesn’t help when there is no certificate of occupancy needed, however.

Gagnon said they’ll have an internal conversation with town staff, and put it back on the agenda and tell them what they found.

A four-member strong Design Review Board questioned how to make its work enforceable after it quickly approved two items on its agenda last week.

HOLY REDEEMER AND 111/109 MAIN STREET

Before the discussion, the board heard two requests.

The Holy Redeemer Church, represented by Robert Krieg (LARK Studio), applied for design review board approval after the town voters’ approved a zoning change for the church in June.

“Installation of an on-site paved parking lot for improved access to the Church. The view from Shannon Way will be screened with trees and a combination of evergreen and deciduous shrubs. The plantings will be specified and located so as not to obstruct traffic or pedestrian views,” the application reads.

It’s expected to cost $50,000.

It is a corner lot which has been recently rezoned from the Mt. Desert corridor district to downtown residential district, which requires 15’ setbacks. The proposed parking lot will be one way with access on Shannon Way and provide improved accessibility to its parishioners and guests.

“Currently, there is one existing curb cut to the lot on Shannon Way. The proposed lot will utilize the existing curb cut with one additional opening all as shown on the proposed drawing,” the application explains. “A walk will connect the parking lot to the Mt. Desert Street main entrance of the church and sidewalk. The parking lot will be paved, striped, and landscaped utilizing trees, a combination of evergreen and deciduous shrubs and perennials to help screen the parking lot from street views, especially on Shannon Way. There will be night sky & lighting ordinance compliant lighting for the parking lot, which is depicted on the site plans.”

The board found it appropriate.

Briggs & Mary Bedigian doing business as The Algray LLC asked the board to approve its multi-tenant signage plan for a building at 109 Main Street. It was quickly approved.

“The property contains one ground-floor retail tenant with signage on its street-level entry door and three upper-floor tenants identified together on a single upper-floor entry door,” according to the packet.

Three tenants will have lettering on the 109 Main Street retail door: Law Offices of William Fenton / Douglas B. Chapman; Collier & Fahey, P.A.; and Cromwell Harbor Foundation (with logo mark). Another tenant will have a sign on the 111 Main Street property.

COMMITTEE VACANCIES AND OFFICERS

The Design Review Committee postponed electing new officers, which is typically done each July.

Erin Cough, who has been serving as chair, could not be the chair again because she was elected to Warrant Committee in June. The town’s rules do not allow someone in an elected position to chair another board.

The group carried the proposed slate, which was not specified, until the next meeting, but elected Sassaman as the temporary chair until the next meeting in August.

“Are we getting new members?” Sassaman asked.

No one knew.

The committee currently has two empty seats listed on the town’s website. Andrea Lepcio is on the website listing, but she has moved. That makes three vacant seats on the seven-person board.

If there were applications to serve, the Town Council will likely appoint members to town committees at its Tuesday, July 21 meeting.

The group also spoke to potential changes to the Design Review Handbook, which was last reviewed in 2021.

“I just want to clean it up,” Sassaman said.

They will put it on the September agenda.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Design Review Board webpage

To watch the meeting

Photos: Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story

Graphics: Via DRB packet.

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