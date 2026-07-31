BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is excited to continue our second annual program, Evening at the Museum, offering special evening hours once a month from May through October. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., visitors are invited to explore the museum free admission, making the museum accessible to everyone.

Unlike typical daytime visits, Evening at the Museum will feature rotating days of the week each month to better accommodate the diverse schedules of our community members. Upcoming dates are:

· Monday, August 10, 4 to 6 p.m. , with featured Tiny Gallery Artist Sara J Carey

· Thursday, September 10, 4 to 6 p.m ., with featured Tiny Gallery Artist Deborah Page

· Saturday, October 10, 4 to 6 p.m. This is a combined Birthday Party for Friends of Acadia’s 40th anniversary and Bar Harbor Historical Society 80th anniversary

During each evening event, the entire museum will be open to the public. In addition, member-only guided tours will be offered as a special benefit for both new and existing Historical Society members. Pre-register at our website to save your spot!

“We’re excited to make it easier for everyone to visit the museum,” said Erin Cough, Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society. “Whether you’re new to town, working during the day, or simply enjoy a quiet evening exploring history, Evening at the Museum welcomes you.”

Join the Historical Society for these special evenings and experience Bar Harbor’s rich history in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, there’s something new to discover.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/, email info@barharborhistorical.org, or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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