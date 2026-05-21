BAR HARBOR —Bar Harbor Historical Society’s museum is opening for the season on Tuesday, May 26! Stop by to see our new exhibits showcasing the history of Bar Harbor through the lens of immigration and America’s 250th anniversary.

This summer, the museum will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ve expanded our guided tours offered this summer, which will be led every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 10:15 a.m. starting the first week of June. Tickets for tours and museum entry can be purchased online in advance.

We are also excited to announce our new logo, celebrating the historic building of La Rochelle, showing our commitment to preserving the history of Bar Harbor, and welcoming the community through our doors.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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