BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Historical Society welcomes over 30 contemporary artists influenced by Maine to exhibit at La Rochelle from July 20 to 24.

Hudson to Harbor is Bar Harbor Historical Society’s annual fundraising event that celebrates the history of art on the island with the dynamic contemporary presence of artists in Maine and here on MDI continuing that legacy. Art exhibited during this event will be available for purchase, with half of the proceeds going to the artists and half being donated to the Historical Society.

The Hudson to Harbor preview party and sale will be held at La Rochelle on Saturday, July 18 from 5 to 7:30 pm. Cocktails and hor d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at barharborhistorical.org/events.

At the party, there will be a raffle drawn to win an art piece selected by Carl Little, who will also be doing a talk on Tuesday, July 14 at 4:30 pm that is free and open to the public. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the museum or from Board members. The lucky raffle winner will receive an artwork valued at over $2,500. We look forward to seeing everyone there!

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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