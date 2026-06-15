BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Historical Society is excited to announce our first History Blooms event! This event is a floral design showcase by local designers featuring floral art inspired by the exhibits of Bar Harbor’s history at La Rochelle.

History Blooms will take place at the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s museum, La Rochelle, and will be on exhibit from June 25 to 27 during the museum’s opening hours from 10 am to 2 pm. Tickets to the exhibit are free with a museum admission ticket.

On Thursday, June 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, there will be a reception to view the floral artworks and enjoy an evening of music, botanical themed drinks, light fare, and watch the sunset over Frenchman Bay. Tickets can be purchased at https://barharborhistorical.org/events now and up until the event, with all proceeds supporting the Bar Harbor Historical Society. We look forward to seeing everyone there!

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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