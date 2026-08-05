BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society will present a special performance of Reef Point, a poignant one-hour play by award-winning playwright Carolyn Gage. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, August 18th at the society’s home at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. Please visit our website to register and save your seat!

Set on Mount Desert Island in 1955, Reef Point offers an intimate, moving look at two women navigating profound personal and societal change in the aftermath of World War II and the devastating fire of 1947. As the island shifts from a Gilded Age playground for the elite to a middle-class tourist destination, two aging lady’s maids—Maisie and Clem—confront the realities of a world insists it no longer needs them.

One of the women, Clem, works for the famed landscape architect Beatrix Farrand, who has just made the startling decision to dismantle her beloved summer estate, Reef Point, and sell off its celebrated gardens. The other woman, formerly employed by heiress Evalyn Walsh McLean, finds herself adrift in a changing household and a changing world. When the famously private Mrs. Farrand makes a rare appearance, a quiet but powerful confrontation ensues, reshaping the lives of all involved.

Described by readers as “one of [Gage’s] most brilliant and wisest works,” Reef Point is a meditation on legacy, loss, and adaptation. It is a play about surrendering long-held dreams, recalibrating priorities, and ultimately, finding grace in transformation.

Carolyn Gage is known for her evocative, women-centered plays that bring underrepresented voices to the stage. With a bare stage and a cast of four women and one man (Phoebe Barnes, Mary Heffernon, Chris Josephs, Cherie Magnello, Katie Migdal, Cindy Robbins), Reef Point offers a rich theatrical experience with minimal staging—an ideal pairing with the historical setting of the Society’s museum. Carolyn Gage is an autistic playwright, performer, director, and activist. The author of nine collections of lesbian- and feminist-themed plays and eighty-eight plays, musicals, and one-woman shows, she specializes in non-traditional roles for women, especially those reclaiming famous lesbians whose stories have been distorted or erased from history.

This performance marks a unique opportunity to reflect on Mount Desert Island’s past through the lens of powerful storytelling.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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