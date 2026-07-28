The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Paradis Ace Hardware.

BAR HARBOR—On July 24, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Officer Judson Cake responded to a complaint in Bar Harbor that there was an “incredible racket” that sounded like a generator running. Officer Cake checked the area of the complaint and located a man who was working on a riding lawnmower at the end of his driveway.

Officer Cake warned the man that he could not mow his lawn at this time of night due to the noise it created.

Approximately 15 minutes later, at 11:06 p.m., that same night, Officer Cake responded to a report of a man being disorderly in Bar Harbor. After locating the man, Officer Cake warned the man for disorderly conduct and told him that he needed to stop screaming and that, once again, he could not mow his lawn at 11 o’clock at night.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 20, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Nathan Formby arrested Ivan Porter, 56, of Amherst, for operating under the influence. Porter was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Lukas Keene removed a dead deer from a Bar Harbor roadway.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett and Officer Tim Frost responded to a report of an assault in progress on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor. Following an investigation, Brady Atwater, 18, of Farmingdale, and a 17-year-old were both summoned for assault.

Animal Control Officer Scott Pinkham took a report of an animal problem in Mount Desert.

Officer Amie Torrey took a civil complaint in Mount Desert and advised the complainant to contact the town’s code enforcement officer.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about a family crisis.

Officer Frost took a report of a branch obstructing traffic in Bar Harbor and the Bar Harbor Highway Department assisted with removing the branch.

Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in Bar Harbor and Officer Justin Burnett determined that the vehicle was not suspicious.

Officer Torrey received a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, but all officers were out of position to intercept the vehicle and the complaint was passed on to the Maine State Police.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was in need of resources.

Sgt. Chris Dickens fingerprinted someone for employment purposes in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens added Ripples Road in Mount Desert to the list of additional traffic enforcement areas.

Officer J. Cake received a parking complaint in Northeast Harbor and contacted the owner of the vehicle to move it.

Officer Liam Harrington is investigating a theft complaint in Bar Harbor.

Officer Troy Stanwood changed a flat tire for a motorist in Bar Harbor.

A motor vehicle complaint received by the Bar Harbor Police Department was passed on to the State Police because the vehicle was crossing into Trenton.

Sgt. Dickens assisted someone with locating their vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Officer Harrington is investigating a case where two juveniles were caught driving a stolen vehicle and defacing a public park in Bar Harbor.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Following the report of a dead deer in a Bar Harbor roadway, the Bar Harbor Highway Department removed the deer form the road and disposed of it.

Officer Burnett took a report of an erratic driver on Route 102 in Mount Desert but could not locate the vehicle.

Sgt. Brundrett took care of a parking issue on Maple Lane in Northeast Harbor.

MHL Gleason assisted someone in Bar Harbor with getting connected to services.

Officer Burnett is investigating a theft in Bar Harbor.

Officer Frost spoke with someone about an investigation that began in Acadia National Park and referred the person to the park service for follow up.

Officer Torrey is investigating the report of a fence being damaged in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett directed traffic for the Bar Harbor Fire Department while it handled a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported that someone was using a metal detector in a town park in Bar Harbor and Officer Torrey responded but failed to locate anyone with a metal detector.

Officer Torrey is investigating a report of a man being assaulted in Bar Harbor.

Someone voiced their concerns about speeding vehicles in the area of Main Street in Seal Harbor to Officer Frost.

Officer Caleb Mora worked a private detail in Mount Desert.

Officer Stanwood warned someone for camping in a public space in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens provided two people a ride to their hotel in Bar Harbor.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Officer Stanwood spoke to someone about a parking issue in Bar Harbor.

Officer Ted Cake documented a report of possible harassment for someone in Bar Harbor.

Following a request for a well-being check in Bar Harbor, Officer T. Cake was on his way to do the check when the requesting person called back and said that they had contacted the family member that they were worried about.

Officer Kaleb Payson responded to a barking dog complaint in Bar Harbor but did not hear any barking dogs after sitting in the area for a while.

Sgt. Brundrett received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a motor vehicle that was on Route 102 in Somesville and heading north. Due to the positioning of officers, the complaint was passed on to the agency covering Trenton.

Gavin Fontaine, 19, of Orland, was driving a 2001 Subaru Legacy north on Route 3 at the head of Mount Desert Island when the Subaru exited the travel lane to the left, crossed over the median, and collided with the guardrail on the opposite side of the road. The guardrail failed to fully stop the vehicle which left the roadway entirely and came to rest on the embankment between the roadway and the shoreline of Oldhouse Cove. There was no personal injury but the vehicle had to be towed back onto the road and towed away due to disabling damage. Fontaine was issued a citation for an unspecified traffic violation.

MHL Gleason spoke with a transient person in Bar Harbor to offer resources.

Following the report of a broken-down vehicle on Route 102 in Mount Desert, Officer T. Cake looked for the vehicle but could not locate it.

Officer Payson assisted MDI Hospital with getting paperwork signed.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported a civil issue to Officer Payson.

Officer Payson responded to a reported traffic hazard in Bar Harbor but the hazard had been previously removed.

At the request of someone in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson documented some information.

Officer Stanwood provided a law enforcement presence for a speaking event in Mount Desert.

At the request of a parent, Officer Harrington performed a well-being check on a juvenile in Bar Harbor and made arrangements for them to contact the other parent.

Officer Harrington took a report of a road rage incident that occurred in Bar Harbor.

Officer Harrington received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a motor vehicle that was in Somesville and heading north. Due to the positioning of officers, the complaint was passed on to the agency covering Trenton.

Following the report of a deer being struck in a Mount Desert roadway, Officer Harrington looked for the deer but could not locate it.

After someone reported a suspicious vehicle at a Bar Harbor business, Officer Stanwood contacted the owner of the vehicle and found that they are an employee of the business.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Officer Stanwood gave someone in Bar Harbor a ride home from the hospital.

Officer Harrington took a report of dogs at large in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg performed traffic control on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor while a vehicle that was unsure if it could pass under a bridge turned around.

Sgt. Sundberg is investigating a report of fraud made in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of dogs in a hot vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer Elias Burne responded and found that the dogs were not in need of assistance.

Officer Payson assisted someone in Mount Desert.

Officer Burne assisted MDI Hospital with getting paperwork signed.

Officer Stanwood worked a private detail in Mount Desert.

Someone made an “ongoing speed complaint” in Mount Desert to Officer Payson.

Officer Payson escorted a bike parade in Mount Desert.

Officer Formby assisted someone who was having issues with their vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a suspicious person in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby was unable to locate the person.

Officer Keene assisted the Mount Desert ambulance with a medical call in Mount Desert.

Officer Formby conducted a well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be okay.

Friday, July 24, 2026

Following a traffic stop on Eden Street in Bar Harbor, the passenger of the vehicle was summoned for littering.

Officer Formby gave two intoxicated people a ride to their home in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby warned someone for overnight camping in Bar Harbor.

Officer Frost assisted someone who was having vehicle issues on Main Street in Bar Harbor.

At the request of MDI Hospital, Officer Stanwood took someone to their vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported a vehicle making bad passes in Mount Desert but Officer Torrey was unable to locate the vehicle.

Officer Torrey received a complaint of ongoing issues in Bar Harbor regarding a dog that is currently being investigated. The information will be passed along to the prosecutor.

Someone reported a vehicle making bad passes in Bar Harbor, but all officers were busy with motor vehicle crashes.

Officers responded to and assisted with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burnett is investigating a report of trespassing made by a Bar Harbor business.

Officers worked private traffic control details in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a child sleeping in the back of a van in Mount Desert, Officer Torrey located the van’s operator and warned them.

Officer Frost worked a private traffic control detail in Seal Harbor.

At the request of a neighboring law enforcement agency, Officer Burne issued a no trespassing warning to a Mount Desert resident.

Officers searched for a reportedly intoxicated driver in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert. The driver was later located by another agency.

Officer Formby warned two Bar Harbor residents for trespassing at a Bar Harbor business.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Officer Formby investigated a trespassing complaint in Bar Harbor and found that no trespassing had occurred.

Officer Formby took a late report of an assault in Bar Harbor. No charges are pending as the result of this incident.

Officer Formby gave someone a ride to their residence in Mount Desert.

Following an investigation, Eric Fogg, 42, of Bar Harbor was summoned for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct by Sgt. Sundberg.

Following a 911 call regarding a loud noise, Sgt. Sundberg located a damaged power transformer and notified Versant Power.

Officer Frost assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department with field testing a suspected drug for an investigation.

Officers provided parking and traffic control at multiple locations in Mount Desert for the Open Garden Day event.

Sgt. Sundberg took a report of fraud in Bar Harbor that was conducted through Apple Pay.

Officer Torrey is investigating a theft of lobsters off the Northeast Harbor Marina dock.

Officer Frost assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Following a traffic stop on Route 102 in Bar Harbor, Officer Frost summoned Tyler Chubb, 39, of Trenton, for operating without a license and false attachment of plates. Chubb was also warned for a concealed weapon violation and the firearm was temporarily seized for safe keeping and will be returned.

Officer Torrey received a report of a woman violating a home quarantine order in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of someone trespassing at a Bar Harbor business and follow up investigation, Eric Fogg, 42, of Bar Harbor was arrested for criminal trespassing, harassment, and refusing to submit to arrest. Fogg was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy responded to a report of two children who had become separated from their parents in Bar Harbor. The children were located a short time later and reunited with their parents.

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Officer Formby issued someone a trespass warning on behalf of a Bar Harbor business.

Sgt. Hardy assisted a transient person with resources in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby received information from someone in Bar Harbor.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Jesse Waiculonis, 33, of Bangor, for operating under the influence. Waiculonis was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Stanwood, who was assisting Officer Formby on the above traffic stop, arrested the passenger of the vehicle, Raekwon Norwood, 27, of Brewer, for violation of conditions of release. Norwood was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Following a 911 call reporting a man bothering employees at a Bar Harbor business, Officer J. Cake responded and was unable to locate the man.

Sgt. Sundberg assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department at a fire call in Otter Creek.

Officer Harrington responded to a report of an employee and customer dispute in Mount Desert that worked itself out before he arrived.

Officer Stanwood responded to a late report of a domestic disturbance at a business in Bar Harbor and determined that no assault took place.

Officer Stanwood assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a call in Bar Harbor.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 20, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on a participant in the Good Morning Quietside program in Tremont and found them to be all set.

Officer Russell responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell was requested to assist the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell received and documented information in Southwest Harbor about an incident that had occurred earlier in the day.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Following a complaint about construction vehicles blocking the road on Harbor Avenue in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Rick Graham responded and found no parking issues when he arrived.

Sgt. Graham, the Southwest Harbor Fire Department, and the ambulance service performed a well-being check on a participant in the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor who was not answering their phone although the neighbor could hear it ringing. The participant was found to be not at home.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a participant in the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be safe and healthy.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on someone in Southwest Harbor, at the request of a state agency, and found them to be not home.

Sgt. Graham performed a keep the peace in Tremont while someone retrieved personal property from a residence.

A visitor to the area reported what they thought may be an attempted burglary at a Southwest Harbor residence that is under construction. Upon investigation by Sgt. Graham, it appears to have been employees securing tools to protect them from an incoming rainstorm.

A Tremont resident reported having a stray dog at their residence. Before Sgt. Graham could arrive, the resident had found the dog’s owner and returned the dog to its owner.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Sgt. Graham located a juvenile that had been reported as missing in Southwest Harbor and returned them to their parent.

Following the report of a dispute in Tremont where one person was refusing to leave the other person’s vehicle and property, Officer Eli Brown responded and issued the person refusing to leave a no trespassing warning.

Someone reported that they had been cut off by another vehicle on Harbor Drive in Tremont. Officer Brown located the offending vehicle at Hansen’s and spoke with the driver who said that it was a mistake and he had not seen the other vehicle until he pulled out in front of it.

Officer Brown received some drug related intel in Southwest Harbor.

A broken-down vehicle in Southwest Harbor was partially obstructing the travel lane on Main Street in Southwest Harbor. Officer Brown stood by with emergency lights until a friend of the man whose car had broken-down could bring them some gasoline.

Someone reported a vehicle being driven too fast in Southwest Harbor but did not provide Officer Brown with a description.

Officer Brown checked a building in Southwest Harbor and found it to be unsecure. Officer Brown checked the building’s interior and secured it.

Officer Brown checked a building in Southwest Harbor and found it to be secure.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Officer Russell assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell performed a well-being check on a participant in the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Russell performed a well-being check on someone in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Following a report of possible trespassing in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell located the person in question and asked them to move along.

At the request of another agency, Officer Russell assisted someone in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell is investigating a report of a handicap parking issue in Southwest Harbor involving a possibly fraudulent handicap placard.

After someone reported a dog at large in the area of the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell located the dog and returned it to its owners to whom he issued a warning for dog at large.

Officer Russell dispatched an injured deer in Southwest Harbor after evaluating its condition.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department executed a search warrant at a Southwest Harbor residence. Following the execution of the search warrant, Kaden French, 20, of Ellsworth, was arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class C, and summoned for possession of a useable amount of marijuana. French was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Russell responded to a parking issue in Southwest Harbor. The issue had resolved itself by the time he arrived.

Sgt. Graham assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their apartment.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported that someone had knocked on their door and startled them. Officer Russell responded and spoke with the reporting party. Officer Russell then located an unhoused individual in the area and assisted them with finding shelter for the night.

Friday, July 24, 2026

A Southwest Harbor resident reported their two dogs had escaped and asked that the police department notify them if the dogs are found.

Someone went into the Southwest Harbor Police Department and spoke with Sgt. Graham about concerns they have regarding parking on a Southwest Harbor road.

Chief John Hall responded to Tremont to look for a reported stray dog but could not locate it. While Chief Hall was out, someone had brought the dog to the police station to be reunited with its owner.

Chief Hall spoke with a representative from the MDI Housing Authority regarding some concerns that they have for their residents due to some social media posts. Chief Hall assured them that the department was aware of the posts and taking appropriate action.

Sgt. Graham spoke with a Southwest Harbor resident about a civil complaint.

A Southwest Harbor business reported that they had received a scam call that was threatening the business with an audit.

Sgt. Graham dispatched a severely injured deer in Southwest Harbor.

While patrolling Tremont, Sgt. Graham located a small dog in the road and returned it to its owner.

Following a request from the Bar Harbor Police Department, Sgt. Graham looked for a specific vehicle in Southwest Harbor that was eventually located in Ellsworth.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Sgt. Graham was attempting to assist the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont but got redirected to another call.

Sgt. Graham removed a dead deer from the side of the road in Tremont and asked the Tremont Public Works to pick up the carcass.

After receiving an alarm from a Southwest Harbor business, Sgt. Graham checked the business and found that it was secure and the alarm was set off accidentally.

Following the report of a car alarm sounding in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham contacted the vehicle owner to take care of the alarm.

Officer Russell responded to a report of fireworks being shot off near a Southwest Harbor road but could not locate any fireworks. Officer Russell then spoke with the complainant who said that they had not seen or heard any fireworks being shot off recently.

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Someone reported a loud party at a Southwest Harbor residence and Officer Russell responded, spoke with the people who were the source of the noise, and got them to lower the noise substantially.

Officer Russell investigated a theft complaint in Southwest Harbor that turned out to be an issue with a language barrier. Nothing was stolen and the issue was resolved.

Officer Russell responded to a report of a vehicle in the travel lane of a Tremont roadway. The vehicle was eventually towed.

Officer Russell performed traffic control on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor for a short while to alleviate a parking problem.

Following a report of possible harassment in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell documented the complaint at the complainant’s request.

Officer Russell escorted a barge on several roadways in Southwest Harbor.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — None reported.

MOUNT DESERT — (2) Sargeant Drive and not reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — (1) Tremont Road.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

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These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Maine State Police Investigating Stabbing in China

CHINA—On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Town of China. The initial investigation determined that 36-year-old Jacob Hebert, of Lewiston, stabbed a 47-year-old man from Oakland before fleeing the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged.

The investigation indicates the suspect and victim were known to one another. There is no ongoing threat to the public. A temporary arrest warrant was issued after Hebert was not initially located.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, investigators received information that Hebert had returned to the area. A trooper located his Jeep on Deer Hill Road and monitored the vehicle until additional units arrived. A traffic stop was conducted, and Hebert was taken into custody without incident. Hebert was charged with elevated aggravated assault and transported to the Kennebec County Jail, where he is being held without bail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Bridgton House Fire

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BRIDGTON—On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Bridgton Fire Department, with assistance from mutual aid departments, responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Dyvonne Terrace after a reported explosion. Five people at the home were evaluated at area hospitals. Four sustained minor injuries, while one person was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. One firefighter sustained minor burn injuries at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. The investigation determined the fire likely started after a propane leak inside the home was accidentally ignited. The home, which was under construction at the time of the incident, is considered a total loss. The investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released when appropriate.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Two Fires at Standish Home

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

STANDISH—The Standish Fire Department responded to two separate fires at 29 River Meadows Drive in Standish on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The first fire, reported at approximately 9:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, was limited to the garage. The second fire, reported just before 5:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2026, also involved the garage and extended into a portion of the home.

Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fires. There were no injuries reported in either incident. The investigation into both fires remains ongoing. Additional information will be released when appropriate.

State Police Investigating Shooting in Avon

AVON—On July 24, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male who stated that his mother was shot while he was attempting to pick up his children from his ex-wife’s family on Jobie Road in the town of Avon. The male drove away and eventually stopped near 420 Avon Road, where he met rescue and law enforcement.

The female victim was transported by LifeFlight to the hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries. All parties involved are cooperating with the investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the public. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit - South is assisting the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

Fire Marshal’s Office Probing Cause of Oakland Fire

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

OAKLAND—On July 26, 2026, at approximately 1 a.m., the Oakland Fire Department requested that investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal investigate a residential structure fire at 87 Libby Hill Road in Oakland.

Initial observations indicated the fire originated in a juvenile’s bedroom. The fire caused significant damage to the residence’s second floor. At the time of the fire, five children and two adults were inside the home. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal are working with the Oakland Fire Department to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation remains active, and no further information is being released at this time.

Additional information will be released once the investigation is completed.

Eagle Lake Fire Ruled Accidental

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

EAGLE LAKE—On Wednesday evening, July 22, 2026, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Eagle Lake Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 67 Albert Street in Eagle Lake. After the fire, the Eagle Lake Fire Department requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office worked with the Eagle Lake Fire Department and determined that the fire originated in the kitchen, specifically in the area around the kitchen stove. The fire has been ruled accidental.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigates Dirt Bike Fire That Injured Juvenile

BIDDEFORD— On July 26, Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to 23 St. Joseph Street at the request of the Biddeford Fire Department after a fire involving a small dirt bike that caused serious burn injuries to a juvenile.

According to the investigation, the juvenile was operating a dirt bike with an engine displacement of less than 50cc in a parking lot when the incident occurred. Upon arrival, firefighters located the dirt bike with significant fire damage, including extensive burning of the seat and heat damage to the fuel tank and engine. A 9-year-old male juvenile was found nearby with burn injuries to his legs.

During the investigation, a nearby homeowner provided surveillance video that captured the incident. The video showed the juvenile riding the dirt bike before striking a curb and continuing forward until the bike tipped onto its side. As the motorcycle fell, a flash fire occurred.

The juvenile was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for initial treatment and then transferred to a specialized burn center in Boston because of the severity of his injuries.

Investigators determined that the flash fire occurred when gasoline escaped from the dirt bike’s fuel system following the crash and was ignited by hot engine components. The fire has been classified as accidental.

The Office of State Fire Marshal reminds the public that gasoline is highly flammable and that fuel leaks after crashes can ignite quickly upon contact with hot engine or exhaust components. Riders should ensure their equipment is properly maintained and always wear appropriate protective gear when operating off-road vehicles.

Fire Marshal’s Office Seeks Public’s Help

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BOWDOIN—On Saturday, July 25, 2026, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to 243 John Tarr Road in Bowdoin after the property owner discovered that someone had broken into an abandoned mobile home and attempted to set it on fire.

Investigators believe the incident occurred between Sunday, July 19, 2026, and Saturday, July 25, 2026. Although the damage was minor, this remains an active investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Investigator Nate Bernier at 207-624-7076. Even small details could be helpful.

Crash Slows Traffic on I-295

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

SOUTH PORTLAND— On July 27, 2026, at approximately 4 a.m., State Troopers responded to a report of a rollover involving a box truck, southbound at mile marker 2 on Interstate 295. The preliminary investigation determined that the box truck, operated by 40-year-old Jose Cancel of Newport, Rhode Island, was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to avoid three deer in the roadway. The truck overcorrected, struck the median guardrail, overturned, and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lanes.

Cancel was not injured in the crash. The truck was transporting household goods, and its cargo was scattered across the roadway. Troopers have opened one lane but remind motorists to expect delays.

State Police Investigate Missing Aroostook County Man

Jason Kirschmann. Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY—The Maine State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Jason Kirschmann, who has not been seen or heard from since October 2019.

The Maine State Police recently became the primary investigative agency responsible for this investigation and is asking anyone with information about Jason’s whereabouts to come forward.

Jason was last known to be in the Boundary Line Road area of Hamlin. He is described as a white male, 5’10”, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Jason’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 1-800-924-2261.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

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The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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