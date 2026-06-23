BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge will be hosting a cookout at the Congregational Church parking lot during the Town Band Concert on July 2, 2026, from 6-8pm.

Proceeds from the cookout will be used to support the Matthew Bratzler Scholarship program at Mount Desert Island High School. The Masonic Lodge awards a scholarship to a graduating senior each year if that student is pursuing further education and/or training for a career in the trades.

The Masonic Lodge in Bar Harbor was chartered in 1882 and has continued to support the community in a variety of ways since that time. Lodge 185 in Bar Harbor is part of the Grand Lodge of Maine. Freemasonry is the oldest fraternal organization in the world.

For more information about the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge, please stop by the cookout on July 2nd or email bhlodge185@gmail.com.

The cookout is generously supported by the Edwards Brothers Supermarket.

The Bar Harbor Congregational Church is located, adjacent to the Town Green, at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

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