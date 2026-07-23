BAR HARBOR—Bar Harbor’s beloved Art Deco cultural landmark, the 1932 Criterion Theatre, has unveiled its first full summer schedule under its new non-profit ownership by Harper House Music Foundation (HHMF). The 25-date concert calendar is presented through a strategic collective model with local non-profits and promotional partners, including New England’s leading independent regional concert promoter, MassConcerts. Mount Desert Island’s historic 738-seat Art Deco theater will host intimate performances from a wide array of GRAMMY® Award-winners, legendary artists, and more including Punch Brothers(July 22), Patty Griffin (July 23), Rhiannon Giddens (July 28), David Sedaris (August 3), G. Love & Special Sauce (August 13), Judy Collins (August 16), I’m With Her (August 17), Melissa Etheridge(August 30), Preservation Hall Jazz Band (September 3), The Robert Cray Band (September 23) and Natalie Merchant (October 11). For complete details and ticket information, please visitcriteriontheatre.org.

With veteran artistic director Courtney Sale at the helm as its new Executive Director, the Criterion is presenting its most ambitious season to date, showcasing world-famous artists while positioning itself as a community anchor where partnerships, culture, and civic life converge. The Criterion’s 2026 concert season – which kicked off in May with a sold-out performance by The Wallflowers – marks its first full summer of programming since Harper House Music Foundation (HHMF), the public charity founded by longtime Mount Desert Island summer residents Stephen and Allison Sullens, took ownership of the theatre in 2025. Support from HHMF led to the recent installation of a newly flown, permanent house PA system designed by WSDG Acoustic and installed by Stone Mountain Systems, a long-overdue upgrade that brings the in-house audio in line with the caliber of artists now appearing at the iconic venue.

“This season reflects what can happen when collaborators come together around a shared vision,” says 1932 Criterion Theatre Executive Director Courtney Sale. “Harper House Music Foundation has breathed new life into the theatre, creating the foundation for the next chapter. The reopening of the Criterion has been made possible through meaningful partnerships with Harper House Music Foundation, MassConcerts, local non-profits, artists, patrons, and community members. Together, we’re creating a cultural home for Mount Desert Island and ensuring this historic theater serves the community for generations to come.”

“This season represents everything the Criterion can be: a world-class theatre in Bar Harbor where audiences can experience extraordinary artists close to home,” says 1932 Criterion Theatre Consulting Director Allison Sullens. “But what excites me most is how many people and organizations have contributed to making it possible. Through deep collaboration with HHMF, MassConcerts, and our nonprofit partners, we’ve built a lineup that reflects both artistic excellence and community impact.”

“This 2026 calendar reflects what becomes possible when a venue has the right people behind it,” said MassConcerts Senior Talent Buyer Jason Legassie. “Harper House Music Foundation gave us the runway to build thoughtfully, and Courtney’s arrival has brought real momentum heading into the summer. Artists and agents have responded in kind. We’re proud of the season we’ve been able to put together for Bar Harbor this year.”

THE 1932 CRITERION THEATRE

2026 SUMMER SCHEDULE

(All Shows Presented In Partnership With MassConcerts Except Where Noted)

JULY

10 – Ashley McBryde

11 – Jammy Buffet

18 – Dar Williams (In Partnership with Bagaduce Music)

19 – Masters of The Telecaster ft. GE Smith, Larry Campbell & Jim Weider

21 - Bluebird Improv

22 – Punch Brothers

23 – Patty Griffin (Presented by Innovation Arts & Entertainment)

28 – Rhiannon Giddens: A Benefit For Justice Aid and Soft Power Health Presented in Partnership with The College of the Atlantic Summer Institute (SOLD OUT)

31 – Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime

AUGUST

1 – The Walrus

3 – David Sedaris (Presented by Innovation Arts & Entertainment)

8 – Mamma Mania!

9 – An Evening with Comedian Bob Marley (Self-Promoted)

13 – G. Love & Special Sauce

16 – Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour

17 – I’m With Her

26 – One Night of Queen

28 – The Mallett Brothers Band w/ Special Guests Sneaky Miles

30 – Melissa Etheridge: The Rise Tour

SEPTEMBER

4 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band

23 – The Robert Cray Band

OCTOBER

10 – Tusk: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute

11-Natalie Merchant (SOLD OUT)

18 - Don Was and the Pan-Detriot Ensemble

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ABOUT THE 1932 CRITERION THEATRE:

The 1932 Criterion Theatre brings the Mount Desert Island community together through distinctive performances. The Criterion champions creativity while preserving its historic venue for the enjoyment and cultural enrichment of generations to come. As the leading arts organization of Mount Desert Island, Criterion aims to enhance the quality of life in Downeast Maine by creating space for connection, shared experiences, and joy. The738-seat Art Deco performing arts venue is one of only two remaining Art Deco theatres in the state and the only one to retain its original auditorium, including its iconic floating balcony. In 2025, through the support of Harper House Music Foundation, the Criterion reopened with a renewed vision to present nationally acclaimed musicians while strengthening the region’s cultural landscape. For more, please visit www.criteriontheatre.org.

ABOUT HARPER HOUSE MUSIC FOUNDATION (HHMF):

Harper House Music Foundation seeks to be an agent of change by facilitating efforts to help artists share their work, lead stable, healthy lives, and preserve their unique legacies. As a public charity, it is centered on grantmaking to organizations serving musicians and investments that address infrastructure and funding gaps, and is dedicated to supporting a diverse music landscape. HHMF has collaborated with and contributed to such vital music nonprofits as the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers, Americana Music Foundation, Backline, Neal Casal Music Foundation, and Newport Festivals Foundation, while also working with notable artists such as Natalie Merchant, T-Bone Burnett, Rosanne Cash, and Rhiannon Giddens. For more, please visit www.harperhousemusicfoundation.org.

ABOUT MASSCONCERTS:

Founded by John Peters, MassConcerts is one of the largest independent concert promoters in the U.S. Since 1995, MassConcerts has brought world-class live music to fans across the East Coast and beyond – from historic theaters to waterfront festival stages. Over the years, MassConcerts has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Vans Warped Tour, Fall Out Boy, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Metallica, Green Day, and many more. Today, MassConcerts’ growing network spans Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and North Carolina – continuing a legacy built on independent spirit, bold vision, and a passion for live music. For more, please visitwww.massconcerts.com.

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TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW AT CRITERIONTHEATRE.ORG

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