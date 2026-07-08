BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival will present a unique evening of cinema and live performance with Film and Music Tribute to Edgar Allan Poe (1809–1849) on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with performances at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the historic Criterion Theatre.

Conducted by Kyle Ritenauer, the program combines newly recorded silent films with live chamber music inspired by the haunting world of Edgar Allan Poe. Audiences will experience Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer, Hermann Beeftink’s The Raven for flute and piano, William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag, and Whitney George’s evocative scores accompanying the landmark silent films The Fall of the House of Usher (1928) and The Tell-Tale Heart (1928).

The ensemble features Allison Kiger, flute; Rick Basehore, oboe and English horn; Juan Martinez, clarinet; Nicolas Pappone and Taya Ricker, violins; Hikaru Tamaki, cello; Katie Stewart, bass; Andrew Beall and Adam McLean, percussion; Michael Shane Wittenburg, piano; and Kyle Ritenauer, conductor.

This concert also marks an important artistic milestone for the Bar Harbor Music Festival. It is the Festival’s first venture into bringing film and music together during its summer season, laying the foundation for future performances featuring live orchestral accompaniment to feature films, including, ultimately, beloved film scores by composers such as John Williams. Festival leadership views this concert as the beginning of a long-term artistic initiative that expands the Festival’s programming while introducing audiences to the excitement of live film music.

The performance also highlights a remarkable educational connection among many of the Festival’s artists. Conductor Kyle Ritenauer serves on the faculty of the Monteux School and Music Festival, sharing that distinguished training tradition with Bar Harbor Music Festival Executive Director and flutist Allison Kiger, pianist Michael Shane Wittenburg, pianist Christopher Johnson, conductors David Rahbee and Nathaniel Meyer, and several other Festival musicians. The Monteux School has long been recognized as one of the nation’s premier training grounds for conductors and orchestral musicians, and those shared artistic roots continue to shape the collaborative spirit and high musical standards of the Festival.

Founded in 1967, the Bar Harbor Music Festival is celebrating its 60th Anniversary Season in 2026 with performances ranging from chamber music, opera, jazz, and orchestral concerts to innovative multimedia collaborations. All Festival concerts are free for patrons 21 and under thanks to the generous support of The Thirsty Whale.

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

1928; directed by James Sibley Watson Jr. and Melville Webber run time: 13 minutes

for flute, clarinet, violin, ‘cello, double bass, piano, percussion, and conductor

The Fall of the House of Usher (1928) is a striking American silent-film adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s story, co-directed by James Sibley Watson Jr. and Melville Webber. Running only about thirteen minutes, the film distills Poe’s haunted world into an intensely visual, avant-garde experience. Produced independently in Rochester, New York, it transforms the familiar gothic narrative into a dense sequence of distorted images, mirrored surfaces, and shadowed interiors, privileging atmosphere and psychological instability over conventional storytelling. Contemporary film references describe it as both experimental and expressionistic, with visual distortion used to suggest the characters’ collapsing mental and emotional world. What makes this version especially

compelling is its emphasis on cinema as hallucination. Rather than offering a straightforward literary retelling, the film uses prisms, abstraction, and stylized composition to evoke dread, illness, burial, and decay. The result is one of the key American avant-garde films of the late silent era: brief, unsettling, and formally daring, it stands as both an early Poe adaptation and a vivid example of how experimental filmmakers used silent cinema to render inner states visible.

THE TELL-TALE HEAR

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1928; directed by Charles F. Klein

for flute, oboe/english horn, clarinet, violin, ‘cello, double bass, e. guitar (or solo violin) piano, percussion (2), and conductor

run time: 25 minutes

The 1928 American silent film The Tell-Tale Heart is an early, expressionist adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous tale of paranoia, murder, and psychological collapse. Directed by Charles F. Klein and photographed by Leon Shamroy, the short film translates Poe’s feverish first-person narration into a striking visual language of distorted spaces, shadowy interiors, and exaggerated gesture. Rather than relying on dialogue, it leans into silent cinema’s ability to externalize inner torment, turning the murderer’s unraveling mind into the film’s central spectacle. Contemporary descriptions of the film note its avant-garde qualities and its importance as an early cinematic Poe adaptation. What makes the film especially compelling is the way it treats Poe’s story not simply as plot, but as atmosphere: obsession becomes architecture, guilt becomes rhythm, and madness becomes image. The film has been described as expressionistic and visually bold, and it stands as part of a late-silent moment when filmmakers were experimenting with how to render psychological horror through design, lighting, and montage rather than spoken text. Its survival in archival holdings has helped preserve it as a small but significant artifact in the history of Poe on screen and of American experimental silent film.

POE ADAPTATIONS & SILENT CINEMA IN 1928

These two live rescoring projects offer a rare opportunity to experience Edgar Allan Poe through the unstable, dreamlike lens of late silent-era experimental film. The Fall of the House of Usher (1928), co-directed by James Sibley Watson Jr. and Melville Webber, is one of the key American

avant-garde films of its period: a brief but astonishing work that transforms Poe’s gothic tale into a hallucinatory sequence of distorted images, mirrored surfaces, and shadowed interiors. Likewise, The Tell-Tale Heart (1928), directed by Charles F. Klein and photographed by Leon Shamroy, renders Poe’s story of paranoia and guilt in a strikingly expressionist visual language, where madness becomes architecture and psychological collapse becomes spectacle. Together, these films sit at the intersection of literary adaptation, silent horror, and American experimental cinema, making them ideal repertoire for audiences interested in film history, gothic storytelling, and immersive live performance.

In performance, these works have enormous audience appeal: Poe remains instantly recognizable, but these films reveal a stranger, more visually daring, and less familiar side of his legacy. Their compact runtimes, vivid imagery, and psychological intensity make them especially well-suited to concert presentation, where live music can heighten the volatility, dread, and lyricism already embedded in the films themselves. Presented as newly rescored silent works, they invite audiences to encounter early cinema not as a museum object, but as something immediate, visceral, and alive. They would speak equally well to fans of classic horror, cinephiles, and contemporary music audiences, offering a program that feels both historically rich and theatrically electric.

ABOUT THE COMPOSER

The scores are by composer and conductor Whitney George, a New York-based artist known for immersive, interdisciplinary work that moves fluidly between concert music, opera, installation, and film-based performance. As Artistic and Executive Director of The Curiosity Cabinet, George has built a body of work centered on atmosphere, narrative, and theatrical sound, with projects ranging

from large-scale multimedia works to live film rescoring. Her experience creating musically and dramatically precise work for visual media makes her especially compelling as an interpreter of silent film, where pacing, gesture, and psychological tension must be carried entirely through image and sound. These rescored Poe films showcase that strength directly: they are sophisticated, audience-friendly works that bring together literary legacy, cinematic experimentation, and a contemporary compositional voice.