BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival will launch its 60th Anniversary Season with a week of concerts celebrating emerging artists, internationally recognized performers, and chamber music favorites.

The opening week begins Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church with a free recital featuring acclaimed soprano Katherine Fogg, pianist Christina Spurling, and clarinetist Eric Thomas.

Raised in Dedham, Maine, Fogg represents the next generation of exceptional artists emerging from Hancock County. Presenting promising young musicians at pivotal moments in their careers has long been part of the Festival’s mission, and Festival leadership is proud to open this landmark season by showcasing one of the region’s brightest rising stars.

“We are proud to begin our 60th season with artists of this caliber,” said Allison Kiger, executive & artistic director of the Bar Harbor Music Festival. “One of the Festival’s longstanding goals has been to support emerging talent while bringing outstanding performers to Mount Desert Island. This opening week reflects both of those commitments.”

The June 17 recital is offered free of charge as a gift to the community and a celebration of the beginning of the Festival’s 60th Anniversary Season.

Fogg has been praised for her “rich coloratura” (Ludwig Van) and “impeccably placed, safe and effective” voice (Le Devoir). This summer she joins Toronto Opera Festival as Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi and attends Music Academy of the West as a Lehrer Vocal Fellow. This fall she joins Tri-Cities Opera as a Resident Artist for the 2026–2027 season.

The recital offers local audiences the opportunity to hear Fogg as she launches a season that includes engagements with the Toronto Opera Festival, Music Academy of the West, and Tri-Cities Opera.

The program will include Schubert’s beloved Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (The Shepherd on the Rock), songs by Isabelle Aboulker, Ricky Ian Gordon, and Ned Rorem, and operatic favorites by Bernstein, Massenet, Puccini, and Richard Strauss.

The Festival’s opening week continues on Friday, June 19 with Winds and Strings, featuring oboist Emily Tsai, clarinetist Eric Thomas, flutist Allison Kiger, violinists Uli Speth and Richard Hsu, violist Laura Sacks, and cellist Jameson Platte. Performances will take place at 10:30 a.m. with the Festival’s popular Morning Concert with Popovers and again at 7:30 p.m. at Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

The program includes David Amram’s Theme and Variations on Red River Valley, Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F Major, and Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, one of the masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire.

Emily Tsai serves as Assistant Principal Oboe of the Washington National Opera Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and Lecturer of Oboe at the University of Maryland School of Music. She regularly performs with the National Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and National Philharmonic. A former member of the acclaimed ensemble WindSync, she has performed internationally and appeared on recordings including WindSync Plays Miguel del Aguila, recorded at Abbey Road Studios and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.

The opening week introduces audiences to the breadth of programming planned throughout the Festival’s 60th season, including chamber music, opera, orchestral concerts, jazz, dance, educational programs, and the July 13–16 “BHMF at the Criterion” festival. As part of the 60th Season, the BHMF offers a fundraising raffle for a stunning custom gemstone bracelet from Willis’ Rock Shop in Bar Harbor, valued at $5,000. Only one hundred tickets at $100 each will be sold.

Additional June and July highlights include pianist Aljoša Jurinić on June 27, the Oceanview Tea Concert on July 2, Oceanview Classical -Jazz Fusion on July 5, a Mozart Opera Lecture Demonstration and Rossini with the Bar Harbor Town Band on July 6, the New Composers Concert on July 9, and a free performance of Mozart’s Bastien et Bastienne on Great Cranberry Island on July 11.

July 13-16 is BHMF at the Criterion, featuring the Festival Chamber Orchestra, silent film based on Edgar Allen Poe, and fully staged Mozart operas with the New Opera Company of Boston. July 17 the Festival Brass Quintet will perform a FREE Young Audience Concert at the Seal Harbor Auto Museum and a FREE concert on Great Cranberry Island.

For tickets and complete season information, visit the www.barharbormusicfestival.org.

Tickets are FREE to everyone 21 and under all season long thanks to the Thirsty Whale in Bar Harbor.

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