BAR HARBOR – The Bar Harbor Music Festival will hold its 42nd Annual New Composers Concert with Arjan Dogra, Bowers-Fader Duo, and Skip La Plante on Thursday, July 9th at 5:00pm at the Jesup Memorial Library. A lecture and discussion with Arjan Dogra at 5PM will be followed by the performance at 5:45pm, which will also include Allison Kiger, flute and Christina Spurling, piano. The concert is made possible in part by funding from the Onion Foundation, the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust, and the Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University.

Created in 2009, The Bowers-Fader Voice and Guitar Duo is Jessica Bowers, mezzo-soprano, and Oren Fader, guitar. Their mission is to promote New American Art Songs for mezzo and guitar, through commissions, performances, and recordings. To date, they have presented over 40 world premieres written for them.

Arjan Singh Dogra is a composer, performer, and conductor based in New York City who creates art to understand and contextualize his relationship with time, nature, and his culture. He invites audiences experiencing his art to challenge their own perception of time, and reflect on their connection to the natural and unnatural environments that surround them.

Skip La Plante invents, builds, composes for, performs on and teaches with musical instruments built from trash. He co-founded the composer’s collective MUSIC FOR HOMEMADE INSTRUMENTS in 1975. He has had about 200 compositions performed professionally, many for MFHI and most of the rest composed for theater and modern dance companies in NYC. He has created somewhere between 200 and 300 instruments for his own projects, and tens of thousands more in workshops in schools, museums, etc around the US. These instruments run the gamut from simple, such as collections of tin cans used as percussion instruments, to the complex, such as replicas of instruments by microtonal pioneers Harry Partch and Julian Carillo in 43 pitch per octave just intonation and 96 pitch per octave equal temperament respectively. He lived in Indonesia for two years, studying both musical performance and gamelan building, and has performed extensively with Gamelan Kusuma Laras and Gamelan Son of Lion in the US. Working with Bash The Trash over the last 20 years, he’s done about 1500 performances in schools throughout the northeast, as well as many instrument building workshops. He is also a teaching artist at NYC’s Materials for the Arts, which receives donations of unwanted items from corporations and makes the items available to teachers and artists. He is an incorrigible backpacker, whose favorite food is wild raspberries.

This program is available in-person only. Registration is encouraged at www.jesuplibrary.org.

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