MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, ME — This year’s Bar Harbor Pride schedule features many firsts: first Pride contra dance. First Pride board game night. First Pride art and craft fair. The full roster of events spans two weeks, kicking off with a play at the Bar Harbor Historical Society on May 30 and concluding with a community sauna and swim from Selkie Sauna on June 13.

For the organizers, diversifying and expanding the menu of activities reflects the community’s wide range of interests and lifestyles. “Queer people are all ages, all backgrounds, and all walks of life, so we wanted to design a schedule that offers something for everyone,” said Carter Baxter, a member of the Pride planning committee. “No matter who you are or what you enjoy doing, you’re invited and encouraged to celebrate Pride.”

More local institutions than ever have stepped forward to show their support, including steadfast sponsors like Hannaford, MDI Ice Cream, Cafe This Way, Reel Pizza, Milk and Honey, Lisa Hall Jewelry, and the Bar Harbor Villager Motel. New collaborators this year include Harbor Table, RH Salon Aveda, Triple Chick Farm, and Wildwell Psychiatry. The full list of sponsors can be found on the Bar Harbor Pride website (barharborpride.com).

The committee is still seeking volunteers to promote and assist with the smooth operation of events. A volunteer orientation, hosted by Open Table MDI, is planned for May 30. Interested volunteers can sign up on the Bar Harbor Pride website.

Pride won’t end on June 14, however: Following last fall’s Pride event at Harbor Table, Bar Harbor Pride looks to grow their presence and offer more year-round activities. “LGBTQIA+ people are part of everyday life, and our community is ready to celebrate Pride more than a few days out of the year,” said Corey McVay, another member of the planning committee. “We look forward to bringing people together in every season and every town on MDI.”

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