Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Take responsibility's avatar
Take responsibility
11h

Why is the budget vote not on a written ballot like the other Proposals and elected Town Council members? If you want a "real" representation of the electorate, this is the most logical and complete way to do it. Also, not everyone wants to voice opinions or "go against the grain" at a public meeting. Why does this not deserve an option of a secret ballot? We are given weeks to vote for everything else via mail in and absentee ballot, but you need to be at a public meeting at a specific time and day to vote on the budget? Where is the outrage on that?

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