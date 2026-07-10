BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor residents will still have a place to throw away their leaf and grass clippings this summer.

The town’s agreement with EMR in Southwest Harbor for disposing of those items will continue through November 30.

The agreement, according to a town press release, will continue “while the Town continues evaluating long term composting solutions and the required state permitting process.”

As of July 1, residents bringing their grass and leaves across the island to the facility in Southwest Harbor will have to fill out a property registration card.

Each property can throw out up to 85 pounds of the grass and leaves.

“Any disposal exceeding the 85 pound allowance during this period will be the responsibility of the property owner at the applicable disposal rate,” the press release explains.

Share

Leave a comment