Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Jim Linnane's avatar
Jim Linnane
May 3

An interesting set of candidates. As an elderly resident with no connection to the town's schools I was shocked at the price tag for the new school. As someone who once worked for the chamber of commerce welcoming cruise ship visitors , I was shocked at how intense dislike of cruise ships, their passengers, and businesses that served them led to the loss of substantial revenue for the town. Despite the good efforts of the Bar Harbor Story and the Islander, as well as the open meetings and public forums, sometimes there is a lack of understanding and that can lead to problems.

The suggestion that warrant committee members attend school board meetings when budget matters are under discussion is spot on. School Board members are not "they" or strangers "from away". They are fellow residents, and the reasons for their decisions must be understood. The warrant committee should be the voice of the community. I almost always vote in accordance with their recommendations because they do the hard work of listening to and evaluating requests for public action from others.

One thing. The state should allow the town to tax visitors who benefit from the town's services through something like a lodging tax or a sales tax, but it looks like that is not going to happen. Wishing for that is not a solution to Bar Harbor's problems. It is up to us.

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