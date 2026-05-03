BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Story asked the Warrant Committee candidates for bios, photos, and to answer our questions. The responses are below. We asked each candidate the same questions.

There are seven seats up for grabs on Bar Harbor’s Warrant Committee. Five seats are for three-year terms and two seats are available for a one-year term.

The election will be June 9 at the Municipal Building Auditorium on Cottage Street. Polling hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The responses are in alphabetical order. All are in the candidates’ own words, directly from them.

Current member Carrol Chappell, Erin Cough, Deborah Parsons, John O’Brien, Edmund Ryan, and Kathleen St.Denis are all running for the three-year terms. Kevin DeVeux and Shaun Farrar chose not to run again. Allison Sasner’s term ends in 2026, but she has moved out of town and resigned this year.

For the one-year term, current Chair Christine Smith, current member Kevin Knopp, and Ariel Viktor Qadesh are running.

We had difficulty connecting with Edmund Ryan. If we get his response, we’ll update here and on our elections tab and add it as a quick note to another story. We have updated this story on May 5 with Ed’s response!

CANDIDATES FOR THE ONE-YEAR-TERM

KEVIN KNOPP

KEVIN’S BIO

I’ve had family here for decades, and on our many visits, my wife and I dreamed of making Bar Harbor home. We bought a house in 2010, and in 2018, we finally moved here for good.

Wanting to get involved in the community, I volunteered for Island Connections and eventually became a board member. Wanting to do more, I applied and was appointed to the Bar Harbor Assessment Review Board and then the Bar Harbor Housing Authority.

I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA in corporate finance, and nearly 40 years of professional experience. For most of my career I was a Certified Management Accountant. I started on Wall Street, shifted to the public accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand, then worked for many years as a Controller for a defense contractor. I have a wealth of experience in financial management (budgets, financial reporting, and analysis).

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I want to ensure that our town government is truly responsive to the people who live here. I was appointed to the Warrant Committee early this year and was able to participate in a complete budget cycle and participate in reviewing the other warrant articles that we will be voting on this June. It was an amazing learning experience and I now have a much better appreciation of the process and the towns budget. I would like to continue in my role as a member of the committee to expand my understanding, but also to put my newfound knowledge to even better use in analyzing the budget and warrant articles, ask the right questions, and see that our input is recognized and taken into consideration.

If elected, I will continue to boldly question the budget requests from the town and school with a goal of making sure residents of the town are not burdened with dramatic property tax increases in the future. This is a critical part of ensuring we continue to strive towards our goal of having affordable housing options in our town.

I am running because I want to ensure that the voters can continue to trust and respect the decisions of the Warrant Committee and to ensure its relevance into the future.

ARIEL VIKTOR QADESH

ARIEL’S BIO

Ariel Viktor Qadesh, known to many as “River,” is a Bar Harbor COVID transplant. After an illegal eviction in the first few months of COVID, Ariel experienced an extended period of homelessness. After some time in the woods, a month or so on the streets of Bangor, and time in Maine’s Crisis Stabilization Units, Ariel spent six months in a Hancock County homeless shelter. They had never been to MDI before the day they were offered a home in one of Bar Harbor’s subsidized apartment buildings. This remains utterly surreal to them. They can’t imagine how they could have found their way here if they were trying. When Ariel first arrived they were experiencing such challenges with their disabilities leaving their apartment was a major difficulty. They have lived here now for five years. Over three seasons they hiked to the top of every (official) mountain on MDI, and are profoundly thankful for the Island Explorer. They work at the local natural food store and volunteer at the Jesup.

Ariel grew up and went to school in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They attended college in Vermont at the then 230 student Marlboro College. After three years Ariel had to take medical leave (Marlboro permanently closed before they had the opportunity to return.) Ariel came to Maine to participate in a residential apprenticeship at the Maine Primitive Skills School. It wasn’t intended to be a permanent move, but Maine quickly became home. Ariel continued a personally driven education. They worked on farms, in kitchens, and as a nanny while completing a three-year ordination program in Earth-based spirituality and religion through the Temple of the Feminine Divine, a yearlong (non-residential) apprenticeship- the Wildwood Path in naturalist skills, and many small classes.

Ariel is queer, white, transgender, disabled, and on public assistance. They enjoy hiking, reading, dancing, kayaking (though it’s been years), swimming, baking, contemplation, and deep conversations.

They live with two cat companions. They invite you to refer to them as either Ariel or River.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I’m running for the Warrant Committee because I want to serve my community, and I feel ready to step forward in a larger way. I am running for a one-year seat to offer voters a chance to determine how they feel about my work before a larger/longer commitment.

Not enough people, it seems, are putting themselves forth for local office, leading to a lack of diversity in representation and pressure on those already serving to do so again and again.

I am putting myself forward to offer a reprieve to those long serving (both directly, and hopefully breaking a barrier or two allowing other [nontraditional] candidates to put themselves forth in the future) and to give voice to less represented pockets of the community: poor and working class, queer and transgender, disabled, and recipients of public assistance.

This is a pattern of my life I recognize with pride, stepping up to fill a need despite trepidation.

Stepping forward as, and naming myself as, a member of these lesser represented groups is also a practice of personal alchemy, taking my life experiences, challenges and transforming the feelings they carry (such as shame, otherness, and fear) through and into purpose and service.

I was one of those children who wanted to be President when I grew up. As a child I wanted, I sought, to be a leader. Each year of my adult life I’ve felt that desire fade further and further, instead increasingly desiring peace, a simple and quiet life. But that’s not the world we’re living in, and without a whole lot of privilege a peaceful, simple life isn’t an option in this world—and quite possibly not even really then. I want, I can almost see and feel, this life my heart dreams of. For it to exist people need to step up and change the fabric of the world. So, for future generations, maybe for myself if we work quickly, for all of us I am stepping forward to serve.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

I believe that it is vital for Bar Harbor to respectfully reach out to develop relationship with the Wabanaki peoples, the indigenous people of this place. What should come from this, I am not the one to say. What should we be open to and willing to put labor into achieving? Legally codified granted access to particular sites or areas, some amount of land return, creating space for Indigenous representatives in our town government (regardless of current residency), ways of actively and visually acknowledging the history and stories of the Wabanaki throughout the town, adding to or modifying school curriculums. I don’t know what we should do; I know how we can begin.

Bar Harbor risks getting stuck. As families, working class, and young people increasingly cannot afford to live here Bar Harbor risks stagnation and decay. While we need to vigorously continue seeking and creating solutions for affordable housing, we should also enthusiastically invite the involvement of the diversity and fresh perspectives that we have in our students—Conners Emerson students, MDI High School students, COA students. It is important that we recognize our students as resources (as intrinsically valuable) and as voices in our community, as valuable as any other, and often more creative. We need to find more ways to invite them into conversations about the direction of our community and find ways to hand some of our power over to them. I believe they can nourish the vibrancy of our community, can see more easily than most where we’re losing touch with our values, and come up with brilliant and creative paths forward. I’d also suggest that intentionally engaging our student populations (and giving them some power) will lead to a future where many more people step up to run for local office.

We, the Town of Bar Harbor, might explore picking up responsibility for the educational work related to climate change, environmental concerns, and the history of colonization on MDI that was part of the important work of Acadia National Park (prior to interference by the executive branch of our federal government).

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I am deeply appreciative of the nuance of paid parking as a key revenue source for the town. While the parking fees are high, and may seem unreasonable to vacationers, I believe that they are ideal (and I’m open to my mind being changed on this). For those whom parking in town is a necessity due to disability parking is free. Permits for parking are easily available for residents and, importantly, employees who make downtown run, in addition to a considerate list of other permit classes (including guests of residents). For visitors who are concerned about budgets or simply offended by the high hourly parking fees, and are not within easy walking or cycling distance to town, the Island Explorer runs for all but the first five weeks and last two weeks of the paid parking season. The free Island Explorer offers a great alternative to parking in town, with pickups directly at a number of hotels, motels, and campgrounds, and additional pick up locations at several large parking areas. In this way the paid parking system may encourage folks to use their personal vehicles less and decrease environmental impacts of tourism, which creates winning scenarios all around.

Local option taxes have come up repeatedly as a potential solution to town funding. A 2% local options lodging tax has been suggested by State Representative Gary Friedmann. I believe this is an excellent idea, though I recognize it faces challenges on the road to implementation. A lodging tax would not impact residents. Taxing luxuries, like vacations, in order to fund local necessities seems both highly logical and fair. I would support further exploration of a local options lodging tax, as well as other local options taxes aimed similarly.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

This is a hard one. The real answer is that I’ve chosen integrity through authenticity, many times, in multiple ways, over and over. Of course I’ve fallen short a number of times, let myself down, and sometimes strayed off course, but largely, and repeatedly I’ve chosen integrity and authenticity, often knowing the cost might or would be high. To give a satisfying answer I will choose an example of this.

I am deeply proud of myself for leaving the religious faith that I was raised in. A spiritual person since a small child, my family’s religious faith and practice were deeply important to me. As a child I found nourishment in them. As I moved into adolescence I found that the doctrine I was being taught felt at direct odds with the spirit of all I’d learned to cherish and believe. After agonizing through a deep exploration internal and external for six months, I chose to leave the faith—a guaranteed ticket to eternal banishment and suffering as I was taught—and follow the guiding of my heart instead. It was terrifying, and took more courage than almost anything else I’ve ever done. I’m so proud of, and thankful to, that 16 year-old me. They continue to inspire me. When I feel tempted to kowtow to fear they remind me of my strength.

What have you done for the community that you’re most proud of?

In past communities I have been a part of, I have risked my personal standing and comfort, and even my place within the community for the community. (Such as sharing, very publicly, my experience of domestic violence in my college community in order to call attention to and make real years of work of [mostly women] activists to update and improve the school’s “Sexual Misconduct Policy.”) For the Bar Harbor community it’s been little things so far. Whenever snow isn’t coating the ground, I find myself gathering litter whenever I go on a walk, whether it’s a hike through the woods, a walk into town for work, or a stroll around the neighborhood. I volunteer at the Jesup each week. Every fall I deliver a paper application for local heating assistance to the door of each of my neighbors in the building I live in. These actions matter, and they’re small. I am proud of the way that they are built into the structure of my life rather than one time actions or sectioned off from my daily life, and I would really like to offer a whole lot more to my community.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

I have a keen investigative mind and discerning nature. Often to the frustration of those I spend much time with, immediately upon hearing an absolute or a generalization, my mind begins searching for exceptions and counters. It is not so much about winning an argument, but a desire to reach the heart of a matter, or of life, and a yearning to understand. I am deeply perceptive, sensitive to nuance and changes. I am likely to be the first person to notice a rearrangement of objects in a space, a fluctuation in someone’s mood, or a change of a few words in a document. Inconsistencies in speech or written word jump out at me, whether in literal such as “facts” that contradict each other, or a statement in direct odds with a principle or value that was expressed a few paragraphs back. Combined with my skills and experience in advocacy; on most days being very approachable, a deep listener, and the urgency and intensity that arise in me when something is of consequence to life and well being; and truly, and often joyously, welcoming having my mind changed through different perspectives or new ideas I believe that I can be a significant asset in service of the community as a member of the Warrant Committee.

CHRISTINE SMITH

CHRISTINE’S BIO

I grew up in southern New Hampshire, and my first visit to MDI was for a week-long summer camp during my middle school years. I still remember my first bite of Rosalie’s that summer! While I was a student at Bowdoin College, I had the great opportunity to spend three summers at the MDI Bio Lab and accepted a year-round position there as my final summer came to an end. This June will mark the start of my 28th year of working at MDIBL, though my work has shifted from working exclusively in a lab to now being the Director of Courses, Conferences, and Evaluation.

When I started living in Bar Harbor, I rented apartments in town, and finding a good year-round option was a challenge even then. I appreciate this ongoing, critical need for rental housing. My home now is just off the Crooked Road, where I live with my husband Joel and son Ryan. I love to be out in our garden together and working on any of various puzzles.

Joel and I both served on the Kids’ Corner board while Ryan attended that amazing place. While on the Kids’ Corner board, I was first able to act as secretary and put my high school electric typewriter training to good use. In the winter of 2018, I joined the Warrant Committee when a vacancy arose. I served as its secretary from 2020 to June 2024, and have been the Warrant Committee chair since July 2024. It’s been an honor and a privilege to have worked with all of the other Warrant Committee members and town staff during my tenure to date.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I’ve certainly benefited from the Warrant Committee’s work and recommendations for years as a Bar Harbor voter, and I am happy to give some of that effort back. This feels particularly true now when there seem to be so many critical decisions to make. I hope that my previous work with the Warrant Committee can provide some helpful historical context. My own contributions to the ongoing conversations stem from earnest reflection and thoughtful listening. I can also share what I’ve learned about the mechanics of this complex budget and overall municipal organization to our newer members of the Warrant Committee, and assist with that informal onboarding that’s so important.

It’s truly a pleasure to work with everyone else on the Warrant Committee and with town staff. It’s been an additional bit of education to serve as secretary and now chair, and I value and take seriously the trust my fellow members of the Warrant Committee have in me to serve in these leadership positions.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

There is a lot of board and committee work needed to make Bar Harbor run most effectively. I had worried a little bit that we were seeing the same group of people step up to the plate, but I’m happy to see that there are so many people running for open seats this June. I’d love to see an outreach program that could provide some more education about these types of positions, what time commitments to expect for each, and what type of preparation would be particularly helpful. It would help us all to make the prospect of taking out papers for office or reaching out about an open committee position a little less daunting. It would be great, too, to offer basic instruction in Roberts Rules and other elements of municipal governance to people who are new to serving or would like refreshers. I hope we continue to make board and committee service a valued and central piece of being a member of this community.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I believe that it is not in the long-term tax interests of residents to be either delaying maintenance or spending smaller sums on temporary patches. This will only drive up the cost of eventual and potentially catastrophic repairs that may be on a timeline outside of our control. These bodies can work together to highlight ongoing maintenance needs across all departments, so that there are fewer major, unexpected spikes to the budget.

With that in mind, I think that the Warrant Committee’s Education subcommittee has done a marvelous job attending School Board meetings and bringing back what they’ve learned about the challenges and budget needs of our school. They also encourage other Warrant Committee members and all Bar Harbor residents to attend public meetings that have budget implications, such as the MDI High School’s annual budget meeting.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

I take immeasurable delight in being part of the partnership that’s raising a kind, curious kid. There’s just nothing else like it. I’m also proud of my work at the MDI Bio Lab over the years, and have fared not too badly in the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament!

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Warrant Committee secretary and now chair, and appreciate hearing my family say they are proud of me when I head into town for our meetings. It is important to me that my son sees the value of contributing in some way to our community, and the work and commitment that requires.

A couple of years ago, I read the book “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,” by Oliver Burkeman. The author mentioned the feeling many of us share that time seems to go by faster as we get older, and speculated that part of that was due to the increased rigidity of our routines and habits. To counter that, he suggested delving more deeply into the lives we already have, and to try to embrace some level of discomfort in that exploration. I can confirm that this is a helpful solution! Serving as chair of the Warrant Committee for the past two years has challenged me, but has spurred personal growth and given me a chance to surprise myself.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

As Warrant Committee secretary and now chair, I have needed to be a very careful listener. This service has deepened my institutional knowledge and memory. I’ve also found that keeping track of our ongoing conversations is critical for writing the annual Warrant Committee report that is shared with Bar Harbor residents prior to the June Town Meeting.

Apart from my prior experience on the Warrant Committee, in my daily work at the MDI Bio Lab, I oversee more than 20 individual budgets for courses and conferences, each of which has its own nuances. Individual programs also have unique audiences, needs, and timelines. Together, this requires careful consideration of expenses, measures of success, communication threads, and logistical acrobatics.

THE CANDIDATES FOR THREE-YEAR TERMS

CAROL CHAPPELL

CAROL’S BIO

DUMP NO WASTE, DRAINS TO BAY

For fifteen years, Bar Harbor third graders and I stenciled these words next to storm drain grates on the waterfront and downtown areas of Bar Harbor. As a third grade teacher, I incorporated science and environmental education into my curriculum every chance I had. A focus on maintaining the health and beauty of Frenchman Bay and Mount Desert Island continues to be of primary importance to me.

I taught in Bar Harbor for 30 years and wore many hats in addition to being a busy mother and a teacher. I was a scout leader, an Olympics of the Mind coach for several teams, and a founding member of the PTSA. My husband and I have renovated and/or rebuilt four residential buildings in the downtown area. We have provided affordable rental housing to many a student and family over the past 48 years. We currently provide four year round rentals and two short term rentals.

Currently, understanding and supporting the needs of year round residents and a sustainable environment keeps me busy. I serve as a member of the Warrant Committee and I follow the activities of the Harbor Committee and Town Council closely. Maintaining the environmental health of Frenchman Bay and MDI continues to be a top priority for me.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I am hoping to be reelected to the Warrant Committee because my experience is valuable to the group. I believe that presenting both sides of an issue and having a healthy debate on those issues, with my fellow members, is an essential step to help educate the voters of Bar Harbor. I believe that an educated electorate will decide to care for our environment and help insure a sustainable standard of living for all residents.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

I believe an increased focus on the needs of year round Bar Harbor residents is important. Property tax relief, year round housing options, and greater access to essential services are needed.

The 5,000 residents of Bar Harbor provide services for several million summer visitors with our property tax revenue, parking funds, and little state aid. In 2021, Bar Harbor generated $236 million in restaurant and lodging sales tax revenue for Maine, but less than 1% of that came back to the town as revenue sharing. Projections for the 2026 fiscal year estimate the amount Bar Harbor will receive to be $575,000. The Town of Bar Harbor needs to vigorously advocate for a change to the revenue sharing formula and for a local options sales tax at the state level.

We need to develop a solid waste program that charges users, based on weight, for the amount of garbage deposited in our town bins. In future years we need to further refine the water rates so commercial and residential rates are equitable.

We need to prioritize the development of affordable, middle income and senior housing for year round residents.

Our zoning needs to prioritize residential use of our neighborhoods. Access to essential services is challenging for residents. Lack of adequate parking at the grocery store in the summer months, needing to drive to neighboring towns to access mechanics, trades people, building supplies, a full spectrum of medical care, and access to personal care negatively impact the lives of Bar Harbor residents.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I believe we need to encourage more discussion amongst theses bodies. The Warrant Committee budget work is compacted into a tight timeline, we need to make sure the our meetings are true working sessions at which we can access the information we need to consider, investigate and report on the budget.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

I garden. I grow plants and I work to grow community.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I work to interact with all aspects of the Bar Harbor community in a positive, problem solving manner. I do this work because I want future generations to call Bar Harbor home; a clean, safe, beautiful home.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

My work within the Warrant Committee for the past several years speaks to my organizational skills. I have pulled together information from the various sides of each issue, shared documents and video links, and talked to many people to develop an understanding of each issue. All of this information has beed shared with Warrant Committee members and the public as a whole. An informed electorate is important as we move forward to further develop a year round community with a sustainable economy.

ERIN COUGH

ERIN’S BIO

Erin Cough has been an active member of the Bar Harbor community, serving on the Parks and Recreation Committee (currently as Secretary), Design Review (currently as Chair), and formerly on the Warrant Committee for two years and as a Town Councilor for six years. Erin is the Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, where she is deeply engaged with the community of Bar Harbor. She has owned property on Mount Desert Island for thirty years and has lived in downtown Bar Harbor for the past eighteen years. Erin has co-owned Fabricate on Mt. Desert Street since 2008, along with several other businesses in the area. She has three children and five stepchildren, all of whom went to school at Connors-Emerson and graduated from MDI High School.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I am running because I love Bar Harbor. I chose it as the place to raise my family, build my life, and enjoy my golden years. Those simple dreams now seem threatened for myself and future generations. I believe we are all entitled to those aspirations, especially in a place as unique and amazing as Bar Harbor. I’ll work toward that goal if I’m elected to the Warrant Committee.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that need to be focused on?

We are losing our middle class, and the divide between economic groups is growing exponentially. The cost of running the Town has also grown exponentially, creating a town that the working-class families can’t afford. I believe we need to focus on broadening the tax base, which means building more homes and welcoming more diverse community members, while balancing the stewardship and protection of this amazing natural resource. Having those discussions and finding that balance at the heart of this community should be the focus of the Town’s agenda.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implications for the residents or how it currently does?

This is a very difficult issue because the health and welfare of the children of this community are the ones who must deal with the consequences of these decisions. If the bond had not been taken out and no new school had been built, children would still be dealing with roof leaks, inconsistent heat, hanging wires, and classes in closets. With the higher property taxes and growing construction costs, parents might not be able to pay these higher expenses and move their families out of town. In either case, the children pay the heaviest price. The school being built can educate more students than currently attend Conners Emerson. Again, I would promote expanding the property tax base, giving a smaller burden to a great number of people, and allowing our school to prosper and grow with more diverse community members.

What have you done for yourself that you’re most proud of ?

I was a single mom of three for ten years, who rented to own my home, and started several businesses over that ten-year period. Being able to continue to be there for my kids while they were in school is central to who I am. To do that, I co-owned businesses that supported that flexibility and helped to create a stable life for my family. I am also proud of finding a way to purchase my dream home when we desperately needed it, which fit my entire family, and welcomed new members in the future.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

The move of the Bar Harbor Historical Society from Ledgelawn to La Rochelle on West Street was a big risk. The organization needed more space for the collection, more room for exhibits, and wanted to open the Gilded Age summer cottage to the public. With the vision of the Board of Directors, past and present, and the incredible skills and commitments of staff members, past and present, I am incredibly proud of the museum. The connections made to the incredible history and people of Bar Harbor, and being able to present those stories to visitors and residents alike, is a great feeling.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates, and reports on all the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

Having previous experience on the Warrant Committee and as a Town Councilor helps me understand the policies, ordinances, and procedures of the town, and will jump-start my participation in the discussions. Through my understanding of the development of Bar Harbor and its distinctive history, I believe I bring a unique perspective to the Warrant Committee. My business acumen and financial understanding of the municipal budget add to the skills I would bring to the committee.

JOHN O’BRIEN

JOHN’S BIO

I am an 80 year-old, white male who moved to Bar Harbor thirty-two years ago. My wife and I came here, like so many others, drawn by the beauty and opportunity of our Island. More importantly for us, we came here to raise our two boys. During the years prior to our arrival, we regularly vacationed here and had the opportunity to get to know other families who made the community so welcoming and enjoyable.

I have been a software engineer most of my professional life and was able to find employment at the Jackson Lab primarily in design, development, and support of financial and administrative applications. I have a Master’s degree in Public Administration with focus on Administrative Management. While I decided early on not to pursue a public sector career, the analytic perspective and skills I developed during the course of my education have generally served me well.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I offer my services as a nominee to the Warrant Committee because I believe that with my background in program analysis and my facility with numbers and financial statements, I can make a contribution to the citizen oversight process of the Town budget. Through the work I have done during the last year on immigration enforcement I believe I have developed skills to help people understand specific issues and to encourage their participation in the decision-making process.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

There is the perception on the part of many that residents bear a disproportionate share of the financial burden of the tourism industry. We certainly need broad revenue sources to provide for the physical needs of our summer visitors, but, most importantly, for the infrastructure and public services that serve all our community. Exploring how non-residents can fund more of the services they use while they are here must be studied. However, I need to learn more about what we are focusing on now to answer this fully.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I need more information to answer this thoughtfully.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

Twenty-five years of motorcycle riding across our beautiful sections of mid-coast Maine. Routine Saturday coffee-runs down to Portland. Life the way it should be!

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

Recently, I have been active in developing community support for a local ordinance that would clarify and restrict our communities’ cooperation in federal immigration enforcement actions. This is an important issue for me to ensure protections to all our international friends, workers and visitors. This work represents an important step in the protection of the Town and our law enforcement officers from the financial liability that could arise from participation in illegal enforcement actions.

The work has also been important to me as it has allowed me to become a member of a community of concerned citizens of similar belief. Developing support for our proposal has given me the opportunity to have conversations with many people having diverse opinions about legality and limitations of our efforts.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

I commit to collegiality and listening. I will seek out people in the community who have perspective and knowledge about matters I take on. I commit myself to a measured role that allows me to both develop an understanding of the issues I am assigned and to detailed knowledge of history and current circumstances to be an effective contributor. I will use my analytic skills in a focused manner. That is the commitment I will make to the Town.

DEBORAH PARSONS

DEBBIE’S BIO

I was born and raised right here in Bar Harbor, the daughter of a local lobsterman. My connection to this town and its working waterfront runs deep. Over 50 years ago, my sister and I started out selling lobsters out of an old coke cooler slowly adding more items to our seafood business, which I have proudly operated full-time since 1984. Running a small business for five decades has taught me the value of a dollar, the necessity of a balanced budget, and the importance of planning for the long term.

Outside of the seafood business, my heart has always been in our community and our schools. I spent years coaching my son’s baseball and basketball teams and serving as a Webelos Scout Den Mother. Today, my greatest joy is cheering on my grandkids as they play basketball and baseball for Emerson and MDI High School. Go Trojans!

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I am running for the Warrant Committee because I believe we must protect the foundation that makes Bar Harbor a year-round community, not just a seasonal destination. What I’ve always stood for is taking care of what we have so it stays in good shape for the next generation. Whether coaching youth sports in the past or now cheering for my grandchildren at the high school and grammar school, I have always been invested in our town’s future. My mission is to bring this “business grit” and local perspective to the committee to ensure a common-sense budget that respects our taxpayers today and preserves the character of our community for our children and grandchildren.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

We need to stop adding new projects and focus on what’s already on the table.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

We need the council, Warrant Committee, town and school board to working together, more collaboratively for the sole purpose of cutting costs and being more transparent about where our money goes. Instead of working in the dark, they should be listening to each other to find ways to save. My goal would be to make the budget clear with more detailed transparency and ensure we are spending wisely to keep taxes down for residents.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

I am most proud of staying true to my Bar Harbor roots. Being born and raised here as a lobsterman’s daughter, I chose to stay, solely run the family business and raise my family in the town I love. In a place that has seen so much change, I am proud to have maintained my independence and to have built a life that allows me to now give back to the community that has given me so much.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I am most proud of spending the last 50 years feeding our community with good, fresh, affordable seafood. Providing a local, healthy product is how I’ve tried to give back to my neighbors every day.

My business has always been more than just a shop; it’s been a place where people can count on a friendly face and a fair deal. I’m proud to have stayed true to my Bar Harbor roots and to have served the families who make this town a home.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

Running a business has taught me to look past the sales pitch, ask the hard questions, and separate a true town ‘need’ from a ‘want.’ I will use that practical common sense to ensure our budget is fair for the families and seniors who call Bar Harbor home. My goal is to make sure every dollar is spent wisely and every warrant article is a good deal for our taxpayers.

EDMUND RYAN

ED’S BIO

My name is Edmund Ryan, though everyone knows me as “Ed the AV Guy.” I grew up in central Pennsylvania but often dreamed of living in Maine as a kid and eventually circumstances combined to bring me here. While I lived in Unity, where my wife finished her college degree, we both fell in love with MDI on our many visits here and moved to the area soon after she finished.

As many have experienced, though, finding both housing and non-seasonal employment in the area can be very challenging. Early on I was stuck in a job that wasn’t right for me, but that I couldn’t leave, and we lived off the island because we couldn’t afford anything else. But then a little more than 23 years ago my wife found a job posting at The Jackson Laboratory that seemed to have been written for me. I applied, took a pay cut, but gained a huge increase in quality of life and happiness. In that time, I’ve been the guy who makes the slides, presentations, conferences, courses, videoconferences, and lately the Zoom and Teams Meetings, work at JAX. I’ve met so many wonderful people there and it has been an honor to do my small part in helping them succeed. It took us another 13 years of saving and planning before we were able to move our young family to Town Hill and finally live in this place we’d dreamed about for so long.

My daughter has grown up here and loves the Island as much as we do, and I have been thrilled with the opportunity to learn and grow with her in this place over the past decade. And now I’m interested in helping to make sure others can continue to make this special island their home too.



THE QUESTIONS

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

I love this place that has given me and my family so much, and I want to give back. But as much as we planned and saved, our ability to move here was mostly lucky timing, because the pandemic happened, the prices skyrocketed, and I don’t think we could make the same move now. We’ve also watched as many of our friends have moved away, unable to make it work in the area because it can’t provide what they need.

I think there is real opportunity here to improve access to both employment opportunities and housing, and to allow people who want to live and work in the area to stay. And most importantly, this does not need to conflict with the needs of the people already living here, nor require us to lose what makes MDI and Bar Harbor special.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

So much of the town politics have been all Tourism Industry, all the time. And that is, of course, understandable. It is The Big Business in the town, of course, and it consumes so much of the discourse whether it is short term rentals or cruise ships or new hotels or whatever the hot button issue is next year. But the people who live here need healthcare, reliable services, and long-term career opportunities if they are going to stay. And people who don’t live here but work here need reasonable long-term housing options, built without requiring residents to work against our own interests. And that is true whether you are a young person just starting out, a new family trying to make a home, someone living out their retirement dream, or someone in between like me. I think we need to focus on empowering the people who want to live here to be able to stay here, and working to provide what is necessary, rather than catering to these divisive and narrowly focused issues.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I think the town governing bodies need to focus on broadening the opportunity for prosperity and harnessing the strengths and resources that our special island provides. That requires responsibly managing our services and infrastructure and regulating but not obstructing businesses and organizations that would build the services and jobs we need. But it also requires using policy and regulation to enable those of us who already live here to build the housing, infrastructure, and services we need, and discourage those interests who seek to extract value from the Island and give little back. Or, at least, to make sure they bear their share of the burden.

But I also look forward to the opportunity to gain more thorough knowledge on the nuances of these issues. I am the first to admit that I don’t have all the answers, and I have a ton to learn, but I am ready to do it and work together with the people of the town to make things just a little bit better. If we keep doing that, just a little, year after year, it can be transformative in time.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

The family I’ve built here, and the way I’ve worked to learn and grow into a better friend, father, and human being through my years.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

I can listen, consider different perspectives, read, string some sentences together when needed, and I have 23 years of experience in helping meetings run efficiently and making sure the technology cooperates. But perhaps most importantly, I will show up.

KATE ST.DENIS

KATE’S BIO

I’m known as Kate and I’ve been a year round member of the Bar Harbor community since 1980. With my husband Tony, we raised our children at our home in Town Hill. I retired recently from a career as an elementary educator, also working as softball coach and sailing instructor. I’m likely a familiar face to many if not from schools then possibly from the hiking trails, the YMCA, our libraries, the boating community, or the grocery store.

THE QUESTIONS:

Why are you running? How does your why for running delve into your bigger life purpose?

We hopefully all find ways to nourish our community. While I’ve always been a volunteer, I’ve never held a public office. Because I have the time, interest, and skills, I believe it’s time for me to do that.

What are some of the things that we might not be focusing on as a town that needs to be focused on?

I’d love to see us focus on building community with shared goals, collective opportunities, and exerting good care for each other from infancy, all the way through to our later years.

What are your thoughts on how the council, the Warrant Committee, the town, and Conners Emerson School Board can work together to lessen the tax implication for the residents or how it currently does?

I believe that this can happen by deepening our understanding of how each of us works, and what we hold most important or what has the greatest implications for our future success, and then feeling welcome to ask hard questions of each other.

What have you done for yourself that you’re the most proud of?

I’ve lived with integrity at home, at school and in my community.

What have you done for the community that you’re the most proud of?

I’ve been a part of educating a couple generations of young people through my work as a teacher.

The Warrant Committee considers, investigates and reports on all of the election warrant articles except for the candidates for Town Meeting. What particular skills do you have that you think will help you perform that role?

If elected, I will commit to doing my best work. That means researching when necessary, applying analytical skills, and approaching issues with fairness and sensibility. My agenda will be to sustain the quality of life in Bar Harbor.

Update! The image should have read WARRANT COMMITTEE candidates, not TOWN COUNCIl candidates, but that change did not hold. We’ve immediately updated it with the correct image. However, the emailed article will show the incorrect version.

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