BAR HARBOR—Beginning May 14, the Town’s contractor will be preparing West Street for paving from Bridge Street to Main Street. The preparation work includes milling the road surface, joints on all intersections and around some structures. Once completed, the contractor will start paving. Weather depending, the contractor will pave May 18 through May 21.

During this time, West Street will remain open with alternating one-way traffic allowed around the work zone; road users should expect delays. Street parking will be impacted during milling and paving operations.

This paving project is the first of the Town’s 2026 paving jobs in the downtown area, which also includes Kennebec Street, Edgewood Street, and the Athletic Field parking Lot.

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