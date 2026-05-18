BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Whale Watch is increasing the amount of funding it traditionally provides to an invaluable program for whale research off the coast of Maine. College of the Atlantic Allied Whale observes and protects whales, giving students hands-on experience in marine sciences while serving as a leading marine mammal research group.

“The marine life off the coast of Maine is one of our greatest assets,” said Captain Matt Ketchen, vessel operations manager, port manager/port engineering for Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. “We have visitors from all over the world who marvel at these magnificent creatures. Greater support of Allied Whale is a wise investment to make not just for the future of the research being done, but also for the future of the students getting hands-on experience through College of the Atlantic.”

College of the Atlantic students conduct their work on research boats, on a remote island in the Gulf of Maine, and on campus. The work they do includes whale identification catalogs, field research, and student-driven science.

“The price of everything is going up, and right now that includes the cost of fuel,” said Professor Sean Todd, director of Allied Whale. “The whales we track are around Mt. Desert Rock, about 20 miles away, and the Bay of Fundy, which is about 70 miles away. It’s important for us to have the funding to continue to conduct the research and provide opportunities for students. This increased contribution from Bar Harbor Whale Watch is vital to our continued success, and College of the Atlantic is grateful for the support.”

The Bay of Fundy has over a dozen whale species, including humpback, minke, finback, and the North Atlantic right whale. Mt. Desert Rock is a primary feeding ground for whales, primarily humpback.

Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. offers multiple trips daily along Maine’s coast to witness marine life, the rocky coastline, and Acadia National Park. In addition to whale watches, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. offers lobster fishing, seal watching, puffin and seabird tours, and Frenchman Bay Nature Cruises.

“We have enjoyed a very strong relationship with the College of the Atlantic Allied Whale for many years. Naturally we have a vested interest in the continuation of reliable marine research and the overall health of the Gulf of Maine,” said Eben Salvatore, operations manager for Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. “Our focus is not only to provide memorable experiences for our guests, but also to be a good steward of the waters and lands, and to be a good neighbor. We know that costs have gone up, and we feel it’s the right thing to do to help Allied Whale remain financially strong.”

Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. offers daily tours from May - October. Details, pricing, and specific dates can be found at: https://www.barharborwhales.com.

More information about College of the Atlantic Allied Whale, along with opportunities to donate,can be found at: go.coa.edu/alliedwhale.

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