Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Osann's avatar
Rick Osann
May 15

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, I would argue that September and October are still peak tourist season in Bar Harbor. It’s certainly true for the cruise ship industry.

Reply
Share
Jimbo Phisher's avatar
Jimbo Phisher
May 16Edited

If something is unconstitutional then the time of year/month/day/season is entirely irrelevant. There are zero constitutional rights that are seasonal. I would like to argue that the main claim that the citizen imposed limits are only constitutional during a certain time of year is a ridiculously false claim. Therefore, any judge making such claims has no right to be a judge in the first place. The citizens know better about what their town can handle than some judge hundreds of miles away. This is the problem with corporate lobbying. Overriding the wishes of the people is nothing short of evil. I don't care how much someone can profit from the desolation of such a beautiful community.

Arboriculture, Aquaculture, and Agriculture are the drivers to the Maine economy. Tourism lines the pockets of many out of state business owners who pay as little in taxes as they can, and then move that money to other economies in other states. The lie that tourism is the main driver to our economy has gone way too far in the name of profit.

The people should stand up for themselves and TAKE THE POWER BACK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture