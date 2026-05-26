Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Judy Katz's avatar
Judy Katz
4d

The biggest threat to traffic safety just came from a new transportation bill passed in U. S. House where they snuck in a provision to stop all

State restrictions on driverless vehicles including trucks. As a former San Francisco resident, San Francisco already has a extensive history of driverless vehicles running

People over causing serious accidents! This is just another way for BIG TECH to PROFIT with zero

Accountability!!! Driverless vehicles

Can get away with Murder + never

Be held accountable!!!! Call your

Representatives!!!

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