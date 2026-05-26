Bar Harbor’s Goal: Zero Traffic Deaths
Here’s What’s in Bar Harbor’s New Vision Zero Traffic Safety Plan.
The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.
BAR HARBOR—Bar Harbor has officially adopted a new goal: to stop traffic deaths and severe injuries on its streets.
Between 2019 and 2023 there were five fatal crashes and 17 injuries that were severe caused by crashes.
“Even one fatal or incapacitating injury crash is too many,” writes the town’s newly approved Bar Harbor Vision Zero Safety Action Plan.
Now, there’s a plan meant to help reduce those numbers.
On May 19, the Bar Harbor Town Council approved the safety plan and authorized Town Manager James Smith to explore ways to implement some of the strategies the plan identifies.
“It’s been a little over two years worth of work,” Staff Planner Hailey Bondy said, thanking all the people involved.
More than 500 people responded to the project’s safety survey in 2024. The survey was focused on finding out information on making Bar Harbor’s streets safe. An interactive GIS map on the town’s website has had over 700 pins and comments.
“We’ve identified 12 corridors that have the highest priority for the town to address. The bulk of the plan is addressing these corridors,” senior transportation engineer Paul Pottle, who is also a Bar Harbor resident, said while presenting with Bondy at an August 2025 town council meeting.
Most of the crashes that involved a pedestrian were in downtown Bar Harbor, often on Mount Desert Street. The cause is typically when a vehicle fails to yield to a pedestrian in a right-of-way.
A 2022 federal government grant—Safe Streets for All (SS4A)—funded $200,000 of planning to create the plan, which is “meant to provide Bar Harbor with a holistic, well-defined strategy to prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries,” according to the town’s website.
The town then contracted with Stantec, a consulting firm, to create the plan. The final draft was presented this May. Town staff, a committee, and residents all participated in the 115-page plan.
There will be public communication and outreach to gather input. It’s not an engineering plan, it’s a planning level vision, Smith said.
Councilor Randell Sprague said he was grateful for the report and it was almost like a small comprehensive plan about the safety of the town’s streets.
THE PLAN
The plan creates a framework that looks to four key strategy areas: location-based designs; system-wide design and operations improvements; policies and partnerships; and education and public awareness.
The goal is to create safer roads and safer people and safer vehicles as well as post-crash care and safer speeds.
Some of the potential changes—such as reconfiguring state roads or changing the speed limits on those roads—can’t be done by the town, but require state or federal agreement.
According to the plan, “Achieving a truly safe transportation network with zero incidents of death or serious injury will require shifts in how government agencies and departments work together but also requires intentional safe behavior and awareness of Bar Harbor residents and visitors.”
KEY LOCATION-BASED IDEAS
The plan looks to the following seven locations as higher location-based needs:
Main Street and Mount Desert Street Intersection Improvements
Hulls Cove Intersection Improvements
West Street and Eden Street Roundabout
Kebo Street, Eden Street, Mount Desert Street, and Eagle Lake Road Intersection Improvements
Multi-Use Path Connection to Hull’s Cove
Eagle Lake Road Improvements
Head of Island Roundabout
MAIN STREET AND MOUNT DESERT STREET
HULLS COVE INTERSECTION
WEST STREET AND EDEN STREET ROUNDABOUT
KEBO, EDEN, MOUNT DESERT STREETS AND EAGLE LAKE ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS
MULTI-USE PATH CONNECTION TO HULLS COVE
EAGLE LAKE ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
HEAD OF THE ISLAND ROUNDABOUT
SYSTEM-WIDE DESIGN CHANGES
The report also has ten system-wide design changes meant to decrease accidents. They include:
Remove or Relocate Parking Spaces Obstructing Intersections and Crosswalks
Enhance the Design of Major Intersections
Implement Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvements Around Schools and Community Facilities
Implement Pedestrian Safety Improvements Around Uncontrolled Crosswalks
Inventory Utility and Other Obstructions and Prioritize Improvements
Enhance the Design of Rural Intersections and Roadways
Audit and Reduce Posted Speed Limits Where Appropriate
Develop a Traffic Calming Toolkit for Neighborhood Streets
Improve Town-wide Wayfinding Program
Evaluate and Modernize Traffic Signals
POLICIES + PARTNERSHIPS
Another set of pages in the plan focuses on policies and partnerships needed to be adopted or created and/or strengthened to achieve the town’s safety goal. Those include:
Formally Become a Vision Zero Community by Adopting a Resolution
Partner with State and Regional Organizations for Demonstration Projects
Develop a Town-Wide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan
Complete a Downtown Mobility Study
Develop a Comprehensive E-Mobility Policy
Work with Community Partners, Schools, and Major Employers to Establish Safe Commuter Routes
Adopt a Complete Streets Policy
Partner with Acadia National Park to Ensure Roadway Safety
Prioritize Regional Coordination for Safety Initiatives Through the League of Towns
Implement a Rapid Response Program
EDUCATION + PUBLIC AWARENESS
One of the plan’s final sections focuses on five ways to increase education and public awareness. Those pieces include:
Encourage an Educational Curriculum on Pedestrian Safety
Conduct Awareness Campaigns to Support Vision Zero
Monitor Progress and Update the Vision Zero Plan Every Five Years
Allocate Budgetary Funds to Street Safety Improvements
Keep Roadway Safety a Top Priority of the Bar Harbor Police Department
LINKS TO LEARN MORE
Safe Streets For All Action Plan
Crashes Have Increased in Bar Harbor. A New Draft Plan Outlines How the Town Could Respond To Make Things Safer.
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The biggest threat to traffic safety just came from a new transportation bill passed in U. S. House where they snuck in a provision to stop all
State restrictions on driverless vehicles including trucks. As a former San Francisco resident, San Francisco already has a extensive history of driverless vehicles running
People over causing serious accidents! This is just another way for BIG TECH to PROFIT with zero
Accountability!!! Driverless vehicles
Can get away with Murder + never
Be held accountable!!!! Call your
Representatives!!!