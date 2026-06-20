BAR HARBOR—Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM) will present a concert on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor. Heidi Powell, baroque violin and Max Treitler, baroque cello will perform three Violin Concertos from Antonio Vivaldi ‘La Stravaganza’ Op. 4 set, composed between 1712-13, as well as Sonatas by Schmelzer and Biber. BOOM performs on period baroque instruments, and will engage the audience about their instruments, music history, composers and answer questions.

Tickets are available at the door, $30 for adults, students are free.

For more information visit: baroqueorchestraofmaine.org, call 207-479-2845 or e-mail: baroqueorchestraofmaine@gmail.com.

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