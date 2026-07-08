BAR HARBOR—Bay Ferries Limited (BFL) and Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) are proud to announce their participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a simple way for travellers to voluntarily share that they have a non-visible disability or condition and may require additional assistance, understanding, or time while travelling. Passengers who wish to participate can do so by wearing a Sunflower lanyard, which will be available on board vessels and at terminal locations.

The program will officially launch across The CAT, Fundy Rose, and Northumberland Ferries on July 8, 2026. The rollout includes staff readiness and awareness training across terminals and vessels to help ensure passengers can access the program immediately on all routes operated by the companies.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive experience for all our passengers. Through the Sunflower program, our team receives professional training and resources to better assist individuals with hidden disabilities who travel with us,” said Jeff Joyce, General Manager of Northumberland Ferries.

“Travel should be welcoming, comfortable, and accessible for everyone. Bay Ferries is proud to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, giving passengers a discreet way to let us know they may need a little extra support during their journey. We want every customer to feel understood, respected, and supported throughout their travel experience,” said Jim Kerr, General Manager of Bay Ferries

“We are delighted to welcome Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries to the global Sunflower network. By recognizing the Sunflower and equipping their teams with the knowledge and confidence to offer support, they are helping to create a more inclusive travel experience where travelers with non-visible disabilities feel understood and supported,” Clare Kumar, Regional Director - Canada, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

By joining the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, BFL and NFL reaffirm their commitment to creating a welcoming, accessible, and inclusive travel experience for all passengers.

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