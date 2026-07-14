The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

BAR HARBOR—Last year, Corinna Francis traveled approximately three hours to attend the Dawnland Festival of Arts and Ideas.

The cost to attend a festival and sell her jewelry is a lot when it’s a multi-day event. The artist, like Francis, has to pay for gas, a hotel room, food, and tolls if there are any. Then they worry—will it be worth it? Will people come?

The weekend, Francis had said, was definitely worth it.

That hasn’t changed this year.

The festival is a celebration of skill and ideas, story and strength, and it’s exemplified in the artisans like Francis, in the performers and tellers of narratives, in the presenters discussing the world and our places within it, in the panel of Wabanaki veterans who explained their truths in the context of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“It is the 250th year,” Daniel French said before he began to play.

That year came up a lot throughout the festival. What it means. What it symbolizes. How the thought leadership of Wabanaki and Native leadership intersect and weave through those years and before and after.

In the performance portion of the big tent, as French sang and strummed and talked, others gathered in the market area or by food trucks.

A girl blue bubbles that lifted to the limbs of a giant tree.

Two woman rushed into each other’s arms to embrace.

An artist explained his paintings to a woman who was walking through the aisles.

The festival is about the performances and the arts and the ideas, but it’s also about moments where people interact, where they witness, and where they connect.

It’s about the resonations of the moments as they happen and then as they continue on.

The Abbe Museum’s mission is “to illuminate and advance greater understanding of and support for Wabanaki Nations’ heritage, living cultures, and homelands.”

That’s done through a combination of events, exhibits within its museum on Mount Desert Street, and moments like these at an annual festival. Moments make stories and make lifetimes. And the moments? They matter.

Near a food vendor, a woman exclaimed, “I just had the best idea!”

She’d just watched a panel about art and expression, she’d said.

Crafts creators and artisans numbered more than 50. They sat behind tables. Some created while they were there, beading, weaving, working bark.

The Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage’s 2026 Of the People: Smithsonian Festival of Festivals collaborated with the Abbe this year.

“This collaboration places the Abbe Museum’s Dawnland Festival of Arts & Ideas within a broader national conversation about ongoing cultural practice, while remaining grounded in Wabanaki leadership and place-based knowledge,” said Betsy Richards, executive director at the Abbe Museum. “Being the only New England-based festival participating reflects the importance of Indigenous-led platforms that support cultural continuity and cross-cultural dialogue in this region.”

Panel programs began on Saturday and included a focus on “Water is Life,” “Native Freedom of Expression,” “Native Photography as Self-Determination,” and “Honoring 250 Years of Wabanaki Veterans.”

“Smithsonian Folklife will collaborate with the Abbe on select panel conversations and performance programming, while Dawnland remains fully grounded in Wabanaki voices, perspectives, and shared authority,” according to the press release.

At the festival this past weekend, stories were created. Ideas exchanged, art exclaimed over, people wowed and thrilled.

A dog sat on a lap.

“She’s a diva,” the woman said as the dog licked her fur, ready for the shot.

“She deserves to be,” someone else said nearby. “She’s a beauty surrounded by beauty.”

There’s a truth in those sentences, too.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Market Artists and performers.

The Abbe Museum.

Festival page. You can find information about the artists, vendors, panelists, and performers there.

To support the Abbe.

To become a member.

All photos: Bar Harbor Story, Carrie Jones and Shaun Farrar. There are more photos of this event on our Facebook page, which you can find here.

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