Give Deer Spy a try!

Outdoor recreation and natural resources are at the heart of Maine’s identity. Many of our favorite memories are made outdoors—whether it’s a hike through the woods, a drive down a country road, or a quiet evening spent watching wildlife. Responsible wildlife management helps preserve these opportunities for future generations, and you can play a part in that effort.

Deer Spy is a community science project that invites wildlife watchers of all ages to contribute to white-tailed deer management in Maine. You don’t need to be a biologist to participate, you just need to enjoy observing deer and sharing what you see.

From August 1 through September 30, we’re asking Mainers to report sightings of white-tailed deeranywhere in the state. Whether you’re watching deer visit your backyard or spotting wildlife during your next outdoor adventure, your observations can provide valuable information for Maine’s deer biologists.

When reporting a sighting, simply tell us:

The location of your observation

The date and time

The number of does (adult females without antlers)

The number of bucks (deer with antlers)

The number of fawns (young deer born this year)

Every observation helps our biologists better understand Maine’s white-tailed deer population, including reproduction rates and population trends across the state. The more observations we receive, the better we can fine-tune management decisions and help maintain a healthy, sustainable deer herd.

So the next time you spot a deer, take a moment to become a Deer Spy. Your observations can make a meaningful contribution to Maine wildlife management.

Become a Deer Spy

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