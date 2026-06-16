Mount Desert’s Bike Bus was a joyful event for police and kids. Photo courtesy Lesley Mahaney.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop.

BAR HARBOR—Under both joyful and less than joyful circumstances, a plethora of bicycle related incidents played a large role in the press releases from the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department this past week.

On Tuesday, June 9, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Officer Elias Burne assisted a man in Bar Harbor who was having a mechanical issue with his bicycle.

Then on Wednesday, June 10, both the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Bike Bus’s had their last rides to school of the school year. In Bar Harbor, over 100 riders gathered to ride from the Park Street ball fields to the Conners Emerson School with Sgt. Soren Sundberg and Officer Liam Harrington providing both a bicycle and vehicle escort.

Bar Harbor Bike Bus. BHS file photo.

In Mount Desert, Officer Kaleb Payson escorted a group of riders from the Northeast Harbor Golf Course to the Mount Desert Elementary School.

An electric bicycle was reported stolen at approximately 8:40 a.m., on June 13, in Bar Harbor. Following an investigation by Officer Justin Burnett, a 17-year-old juvenile from Illinois was summoned for theft. The bicycle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Later in the day, just before midnight, Officer Troy Stanwood took a third-party complaint of a stolen bicycle in Bar Harbor and is investigating that theft. The bicycle has been recovered.

Around midday on June 14, Officer Burnett took a report of vandalism in Northeast Harbor where a bicycle tire had been slashed and is investigating that incident.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 8, 2026

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about family conflict.

After receiving a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Caleb Mora stopped the suspect vehicle in Bar Harbor and warned the driver for distracted driving.

Officer Amie Torrey received a compliant regarding a vehicle that was towed from a Bar Harbor business.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor regarding a family member experiencing a mental health crisis.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was looking for mental health services.

BHS file photo.

Officer Torrey assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with traffic control at the scene of a propane leak in Bar Harbor.

Officer Mora received a delayed motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor with no specific descriptive information to follow up on.

Officer Stanwood took a report of a vehicle that was illegally parked on private property in Mount Desert.

Officer Virigina Helton assisted another agency in Mount Desert by locating someone and facilitating the return of property to them.

Officer Judson Cake assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department on a fire call in Mount Desert but there was no fire.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Chris Dickens arrested Ryan Power, 35, of Bangor, for operating under the influence. Power was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Someone reported a broken-down vehicle on private property in Bar Harbor and Officer Mora contacted the vehicle’s owner who was working on getting the vehicle removed.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was having mental health concerns.

Officer Mora performed a vehicle identification number verification for a tow company in Bar Harbor.

Officer Justin Burnett arrested Mathew Deuso, 42, of Augusta, in Bar Harbor, for non-compliance with the State of Maine Sex Offender Registry and took him to the Hancock County Jail.

Someone reported a theft in Bar Harbor to Officer Mora. Staff from another company had mistakenly taken the property thinking it belonged to them. The property was returned and no charges were filed.

Officer Burnett spoke with a Bar Harbor resident regarding a traffic hazard on Route 3.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer Burnett performed a well-being check on someone at an Eden Street business in Bar Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Stanwood assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department by locating a missing juvenile in Bar Harbor. The juvenile was returned to their guardian.

Officer Helton responded to a road hazard complaint in Bar Harbor and called the Bar Harbor Highway Department to assess the situation.

Officer Burnett fingerprinted someone in Bar Harbor at their request for employment purposes.

Officer Helton performed a well-being check on a Bar Harbor resident but was unable to locate the person to be checked on.

Following a noise complaint at a public park in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood warned a group of approximately 15 people and they agreed to disperse.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

While enroute to assist the Southwest Harbor Police Department at a domestic violence assault call in Southwest Harbor, Officer J. Cake’s assistance was cancelled.

Sgt. Sundberg and MHL Gleason attended the Jackson Laboratory Safety Fair in Bar Harbor.

After receiving an automatic crash notification from a cell phone in Mount Desert, Officer Payson patrolled the area, found no crash, but did find a cell phone on the side of the road. The cell phone was later returned to its owner.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett took a report of a stray cat on someone’s property in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of a vehicle parked on the Crooked Road in Bar Harbor in such a way as to obstruct traffic, Sgt. Brundrett responded and found that the vehicle had already left.

Sgt. Brundrett assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department on a medical call at a business on Route 102 in Bar Harbor.

Officer Harrington responded to a report of debris in the roadway in Mount Desert and found that the debris had already been removed when he arrived.

Officer Stanwood served someone a protection order in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood is investigating a late report of a hit and run in Bar Harbor.

Someone was issued trespass warnings for multiple businesses in Bar Harbor by Officer Burne.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was experiencing chronic mental health illness.

Officer Stanwood took a law enforcement applicant on a ride along in Bar Harbor.

Officer Burne responded to a mental health crisis in Bar Harbor.

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Officer Burne responded to a civil dispute in Bar Harbor.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Micheal Kent, 27, of Hulls Cove, for operating under the influence and additionally charged him with criminal speeding (30+ MPH over the speed limit). Kent was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Sundberg took a report of, and is investigating, a business operating “out of compliance” in Bar Harbor.

Officer Mora provided an escort for someone in Bar Harbor.

Following a complaint of speeding on a Bar Harbor roadway, Sgt. Sundberg is coordinating efforts to properly address the concerns of the residents.

Sgt. Sundberg received some information regarding juveniles in Bar Harbor but no criminal activity was disclosed.

Officer Ted Cake received a request to assist the Southwest Harbor Police Department in Tremont but the request was cancelled while he was responding.

Officer Harrington took a report of debris in the roadway in Bar Harbor and the debris was “later removed.”

Officer Harrington issued someone in Bar Harbor a temporary permit to operate an uninspected vehicle.

Officer Zack Kline responded to a noise complaint at a Bar Harbor business and substantiated the complaint as a Special Amusement Permit violation. Officer Kline warned the manager on site to address the issue.

Friday, June 12, 2026

Officer Kline provided a ride to a couple of people in Bar Harbor at the request of a local business.

Following the report of a suspicious vehicle in Hall Quarry, Officer Burnett responded but the vehicle had left prior to his arrival.

Officer Torrey assisted a tow company in Bar Harbor by providing traffic control.

Officers assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a reported fire in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey took a report of a broken window in Bar Harbor.

A Bar Harbor Police Department cruiser was involved in a minor sideswipe accident on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor. Southwest Harbor Police Department investigated the accident.

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Officer Stanwood performed an overnight security check at an Eagle Lake Road business in Bar Harbor.

Officer Stanwood assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Helton assisted someone in Bar Harbor with locating their vehicle.

Following a late report of a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Helton could not locate the vehicle.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

During a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood warned five adult men who were passengers in the vehicle and under the age of 21 for illegal consumption of alcohol. One of the men was also warned for possession of a false identification card and the card was confiscated. The driver, a sixth adult man, submitted to field sobriety and was found to be not impaired and was warned for operating without headlights.

Officer Mora took a report of an intoxicated man knocking on doors in Bar Harbor but could not locate the man.

Officer Torrey assisted Acadia National Park with attempting to locate a vehicle in Bar Harbor but could not locate it.

Officer Torrey performed a well-being check on an elderly woman in Bar Harbor and the woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Officer Burnett is investigating a report of vandalism in Northeast Harbor where a vehicle’s tires had been slashed.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy took possession of two firearms in Bar Harbor for storage on behalf of another law enforcement agency.

Officer Mora observed a municipal violation in Bar Harbor and documented it for later follow up.

Following a report of a vehicle in Bar Harbor spraying water at people, Officer J. Cake was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Someone reported noises in the crawl space of their apartment in Bar Harbor and Officer J. Cake determined that nobody was in the crawl space.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 8, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found that they were all set.

Following a report of a parking issue in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell responded and rectified the issue.

Officer Russell responded to a report of a vehicle speeding on a private road in Southwest Harbor and spoke to everyone involved.

Officer Russell answered the questions of someone who had walked into the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

Following a complaint of speeding vehicles on a Southwest Harbor road, Officer Russell performed traffic enforcement in the area.

Someone located a dog near a Tremont roadway and Officer Russell notified the Tremont Animal Control Officer (ACO).

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham received a report of an ongoing civil issue between neighbors in Southwest Harbor.

Someone located a small dog in Seal Cove and dropped it off at the Southwest Harbor Police Department. The Tremont ACO was notified, picked up the dog, and returned it to its owner.

Sgt. Graham responded to a reported assault at a Southwest Harbor business but the victim declined to press charges.

Sgt. Graham is investigating a report of construction materials being stolen from a Tremont job site.

Following a report of a loose dog in Southwest Harbor, the dog was captured by a neighbor.

Sgt. Graham retrieved two stray dogs from a Southwest Harbor residence and took them back to the police department where the owner picked them up.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported a runaway juvenile to the Southwest Harbor Police Department. The juvenile was located in Bar Harbor within a few minutes and returned to their mother.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Southwest Harbor. The people involved had separated prior to Sgt. Graham’s arrival and remained separated.

Officer Eli Brown took a report from a Tremont resident of what she believes to be teenagers trespassing on her property at night. The complainant is going to post “no trespassing” signage and if the problem persists after that, the police department will intervene.

Officer Brown responded to a residential alarm in Tremont and found the residence to be secure.

Officer Brown discovered two dogs running around loose in the road near the Tremont Consolidated School and returned the dogs to their owner.

A Southwest Harbor business reported that its staff members were having issues with some residents over the staff using the business owned parking lot. Officer Brown determined that the staff have the right to utilize the parking lot, but it is a civil issue at this point.

Someone reported a vehicle with no handicap plates or placard utilizing a handicapped parking space in Southwest Harbor. Officer Brown located the vehicle owner and after confirming that there was a violation, issued them a parking ticket.

Officer Brown issued a man a no trespassing warning on behalf of a Tremont business for “continuing inappropriate behavior toward a female employee.”

While conducting nighttime security checks, Officer Brown discovered a Tremont business with an open door and secured the building. Officer Brown also discovered a second Tremont business with an unsecured door.

Officer Brown checked a Southwest Harbor business overnight and found it to be secure.

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Officer Brown responded to a complaint of a dog roaming on Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor. According to the press release, this is a common occurrence and the owner will be summoned for the violation.

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on two members of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found that they were both all set.

Officer Russell took a report of a loose dog in Southwest Harbor, from the dog’s owner, and while he was responding to look for the dog, the owner called back and stated that they had found the dog.

Following multiple reports of people yelling and arguing in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and warned two people for disorderly conduct.

Officer Russell answered the questions of someone who had walked into the Southwest Harbor Police Department and discussed their options.

Officer Russell is investigating a hit and run that occurred in Tremont.

Friday, June 12, 2026

Sgt. Graham assisted a Southwest Harbor resident by unlocking their apartment for them.

A Tremont resident reported a squatter in a neighboring residence to Sgt. Graham but the owner of the residence was unwilling to make a complaint.

Sgt. Graham investigated a minor vehicle crash involving a Bar Harbor Police Department vehicle. Virginia Helton, no age given, of Bucksport, was operating a Bar Harbor Police Department 2023 Ford Interceptor and pulling into a parking spot on Mount Desert Street, in Bar Harbor, when she sideswiped a 2026 Toyota that was legally parked and last operated by Anil Aggarwal, no age given, of Fremont, California. There was only minor rub marks and scratches to both vehicles.

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet responded to a medical call at the Bass Harbor Lighthouse when a woman fell and hit her head on the ground. The woman was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Officer Roulet performed a requested well-being check on an elderly Southwest Harbor woman. Upon Officer Roulet’s arrival, the woman was sitting on her front porch with a friend who took the woman to be checked on to the hospital.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Officer Russell received a call to assist a person in Southwest Harbor, responded, and resolved the issue.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Route 3

MOUNT DESERT — (2) Main Street / Indian Point Road

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Arson Fire in Poland

POLAND—The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 72 Estes Way in Poland. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Fire Marshal’s Office after learning that 23-year-old Trevor Brown, of Poland, was at the property allegedly attempting to set his grandfather’s vehicle on fire.

Investigators determined that Brown poured gasoline in and around the vehicle and used a torch to ignite a piece of carpet. The burning carpet was removed before the fire spread to the vehicle, preventing it from becoming fully engulfed. As a result, the vehicle sustained only minor damage. Brown was arrested and charged with arson. He was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

MDEA Arrests Man for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Portland

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

PORTLAND—On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, agents assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement’s Cumberland District Task Force executed a search warrant at 38 Kensington Street in Portland. The search warrant was based on a month-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine base. This included neighborhoods tips, as well as drug sales from the residence.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, Abdikeyr Mohamud, 38, of Portland, was observed leaving the residence in a vehicle and this vehicle was subsequently stopped on Washington Avenue in Portland. Mohamud was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cumberland County Jail. He was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs.

Members of the Portland Police Department Special Reaction Team then served the search warrant at the residence. As a result of a search of the residence, agents located and seized 79 grams of cocaine base (crack) as well as other items indicative of drug trafficking. Mohamud was then charged with an additional count of aggravated trafficking.

Current street prices for crack are between $80-$120 per gram.

Additional arrests and charges are expected based on this investigation. Mohamud is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail and was expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Maine Drug Enforcement’s Cumberland District Task Force was assisted by the Portland Police Department and the US DEA.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine in the State of Maine.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating House Fire in Indian Township

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

INDIAN TOWNSHIP—On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Indian Township Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 19 Wolf Drive in Indian Township. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an active fire in the living room that had spread into the kitchen area. With assistance from the Princeton Fire Department and Grand Lake Fire Department, crews quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it.

The Indian Township Fire Department requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators remained on scene for most of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and determined that the fire originated in the living room near a couch. However, the exact cause of the fire could not be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Interstate in Newburgh

NEWBURGH—On Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 174, just north of the exit 174 on-ramp in Newburgh. The preliminary investigation indicates that the female operator was traveling northbound in the passing lane when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times. The operator was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator has been identified as 58-year-old Darcel Geiser, of Brewer. Assisting the Maine State Police were the Newburgh Fire Department, LifeFlight of Maine, MaineDOT, and Bouchard and Sons Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

Fire at Wells Home Ruled Accidental

WELLS—On Sunday, June 14, 2026, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Wells Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire at 149 Atlantic Avenue in Wells. Before fire officials arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke conditions were visible from the area.

Due to the severity of the fire, multiple alarms were struck, ultimately reaching a fourth alarm to bring in additional manpower and resources from surrounding departments. Investigators determined that the homeowner had just changed a propane tank and was preparing to grill when a fire erupted near the grill area, causing a small explosion. Before the homeowner could retrieve a fire extinguisher, the fire rapidly intensified and spread to the home. The residence sustained significant damage. Neighboring homes on both the left and right sides also sustained damage from heat and fire exposure.

Fire officials noted that the quick response and aggressive suppression efforts by the Wells Fire Department and assisting agencies were instrumental in preventing the fire from spreading further and potentially causing even greater damage. Numerous mutual aid fire departments responded to assist with fire suppression and overhaul operations. The homeowner and his daughter were both in the area of the grill at the time of the fire. The homeowner suffered minor burn injuries and was treated at the scene. His daughter was uninjured. No firefighters or EMS personnel were injured during the incident.

The Wells Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Structure Fire in Stockton Springs

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

STOCKTON SPRINGS—On Sunday, June 14, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Stockton Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 23 Cross Lane in Stockton Springs. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and requested assistance from the Office of State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause and origin. Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary in nature. There was no electricity connected to the structure at the time of the fire. The home was destroyed by the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 207-624-7076.

Robbins Fire Update

PORTLAND—The Office of State Fire Marshal is saddened to learn of the passing of 76-year-old Wayne Woodbury on Sunday morning June 14, 2026 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury was among the many firefighters and emergency responders who responded to the May 15, 2026, fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.

The Office of State Fire Marshal extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the members of the Searsmont Fire Department during this difficult time. The investigation into the Robbins Lumber fire remains ongoing.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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