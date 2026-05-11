Photo courtesy of Nathan Young

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

by Sabrina Martin/Bangor Daily News

BAR HARBOR—A billionaire’s $100 million superyacht has been anchored off Mount Desert Island since Thursday.

Sherpa, a 233-foot yacht owned by British billionaire James Ratcliffe, is now sitting off the northern edge of Bar Island, close to Bar Harbor.

The custom-made vessel, designed by Dutch yacht manufacturer Feadship in 2018, can accommodate 13 guests with seven staterooms and a 22-person crew, according to the yachting database SuperYachtFan. The boat, powered by two engines, can travel up to 16 knots with a cruising speed of 13 knots.

Photo courtesy Nathan Young

The yacht costs around $10 million to operate annually, according to SuperYachtFan.

The yacht was reportedly in Savannah, Georgia, early last month, according to Facebook posts documenting its departure from the Savannah River. Another post indicates the ship was seen in Newport, Rhode Island, by mid-April.

Although the ship is registered to fly under the flag of the Cayman Islands, it was seen off Bar Harbor flying with a white ensign flag, which is used by the Royal Navy, according to another Facebook post.

Reception among MDI area residents to the boat’s arrival was mixed, according to Facebook comments.

“Dude should find something better to do with all his money!” one person posted.

“Awesome..welcome to town!!!” wrote another.

Ratcliffe, who is the founder and chairman of the London-based chemical manufacturing company Ineos Group, has an estimated net worth of $18.4 billion. The 73-year-old acquired a $1.5 billion stake in the Premier League’s Manchester United in 2024, according to Forbes. He was ranked 152 on Forbes’ 2026 Billionaires list.

He is known to be an “adventure seeker” and took a month-long motorbike trip through South Africa in 2015, according to Forbes.

This story appears through a media partnership with the Bangor Daily News.

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