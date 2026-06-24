WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) is celebrating Congressional passage of bipartisan housing legislation. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will increase the nation’s housing supply, reduce barriers to development, and help more Americans achieve homeownership. The bill passed the U.S. Senate by a resounding 85-5 vote before passing the House of Representatives—it now heads to the President’s desk for signature.

“From families trying to buy their first home, to workers trying to find affordable housing close to their job, the severe housing shortage is debilitating for many Maine people and businesses,” said Senator King. “There is no single solution to our housing challenges, but this bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act takes meaningful steps toward creating affordable places to live. The one law that Congress can’t revoke is the law of supply and demand. Since housing affordability is fundamentally a supply issue, the enhancements to the development of new housing in this bill are the kind of practical, bipartisan problem-solving that Americans expect from Congress.”

Among its many provisions, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act includes bipartisan legislation Senator King cosponsored to address housing challenges in Maine. These include the Rural Housing Service Reform Act to improve rural housing programs and increasing house supply in rural areas, as well as the PRICE Act, which permanently authorizes a federal grant program to preserve and revitalize manufactured housing communities, an important source of affordable housing for thousands of Maine families. The package also incorporates theWhole Homes Repairs Act, which would help low- and moderate-income homeowners make critical repairs to existing homes to improve their safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency.



Senator King has long been committed to ensuring Maine people across the state can access safe and affordable housing and has worked with his colleagues on creative solutions to combat the housing shortage. He introduced the Farmhouse-to-Workforce Housing Act, which would expand the existing Housing Preservation Grants program so rural home owners can create more housing on their property — such as an attached apartment unit or a small home nearby — to be available for rent. Additionally, King has sponsored the bipartisan Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act to create nearly two million new affordable homes across the country — including thousands in Maine. He also worked with his Republican colleagues to improve affordability of rural homes and farms through the Access to Credit for our Rural Economy (ACRE) Act of 2023.

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