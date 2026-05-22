Today marks the final day of National Safe Boating Week, but practicing safe boating habits is a season-long commitment.

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer in Maine, more people will be heading to the water to fish, cruise, paddle, wake surf, and spend time outdoors with family and friends. Before you leave the dock, make sure safety is part of the plan.

The best boating memories start with preparation:

Wear a life jacket

Boat sober

Always wear an engine cutoff switch

Check weather and water conditions

File a float plan

Carry proper safety equipment

Take a boating safety course

One of the most important reminders heading into the holiday weekend: boat sober. Alcohol remains one of the leading contributing factors in fatal boating accidents, and sun, wind, waves, and long hours on the water can intensify its effects faster than many people realize.

A little preparation can make a lifesaving difference. Whether you’re spending the afternoon on the lake or heading offshore for the weekend, make safety part of the adventure every time you leave the dock.

Learn more about boating safety courses, Maine boating laws, registrations, and safety resources on our website.

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