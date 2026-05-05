LITTLE DEER ISLE – The Maine Marine Patrol has recovered the body of Jeffery B. Eaton, 55 of Albuquerque, New Mexico from the waters near the Deer Isle Bridge. Mr. Eaton was reported missing this morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. by family members who witnessed him overturn his kayak shortly after he launched from the shore near the end of Wiegand Place on Little Deer Isle. Marine Patrol along with members of the Maine State Police/Maine Marine Patrol Underwater Recovery Team, the Maine Marine Patrol aircraft, and the US Coast Guard responded. His body was located by the Marine Patrol pilot at 1:45 p.m. and recovered by Marine Patrol Officers approximately ½ mile west of Wiegand Place. According to Marine Patrol, he was not wearing a life jacket or a wet suit. His family has been notified, and his body has been transferred to a local funeral home.

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