BAR HARBOR—Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM) will perform at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Sunday, May 24 at 4pm. Heidi Powell, baroque violin and Max Treitler, baroque cello will perform violin concertos from 'La Cetra' by Antonio Vivaldi, as well as sonatas by Biber, Handel and Matteis. Audience members will learn about the historical context of the composers, music and instruments as part of the concert. Tickets are available at the door, adults are $30, students are free. For more information contact fiddleheadheidi@gmail.com, or visit: baroqueorchestraofmaine.org.

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