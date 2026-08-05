A reminder to boaters looking to beat the heat on Maine’s lakes and ponds this summer: be sure you’re familiar with Maine’s boating laws and safety requirements—including regulations related to wakesurfing that help protect shorelines, aquatic habitat, and other recreational users.

Wakesurfing has become increasingly popular on Maine waters, offering a fun way to enjoy a day on the lake. As more people participate in the activity, it’s important for boaters to understand the laws designed to keep everyone safe while protecting Maine’s waterways.

Since August 2024, Maine law has prohibited the operation of a motorboat engaged in wakesurfing activity in water less than 15 feet deep or within 300 feet of the shoreline. Wakesurfing activity is defined as using a surfboard, wakeboard, or similar device while being propelled by a motorboat’s wake directly behind the boat.

When wakesurfing, operators must ensure they are:

At least 300 feet from shore

In water that is at least 15 feet deep

Watercraft dealers who sell a motorboat in Maine are required to provide purchasers with information about the Department’s boater safety and education courses, as well as information on who is required to complete those courses.

Boater Safety and Education Requirements

Participating in a recreational boating safety education course helps boaters learn how to safely operate and maintain a vessel while becoming familiar with Maine boating laws and resources.

A person born on or after January 1, 1999, may not operate a motorboat greater than 25 horsepower for recreational purposes on Maine inland or territorial waters unless they are at least 12 years old and have successfully completed a boater safety and education course. Operators must possess and present proof of course completion upon request by a law enforcement officer. Exceptions include Registered Maine Guides (hunting, fishing, and recreational guides only), commercial fishermen, daily boat renters, and merchant mariners.

Individuals born after January 1, 1999, must also complete a boater safety and education course and be at least 16 years old to operate a personal watercraft (such as a jet ski) on Maine waters or to supervise a person under 12 years of age operating a motorboat.

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