SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library invites artists and art donors to submit a unique piece of art for our 2026 Celebration of Art Silent Auction Library Benefit that runs from from August 1 to 26. Art donors, we welcome donations of art by local artists or artwork that has relevance to our area. The auction is the largest fundraiser to support library programs. The Library will split the top bid on your work 50/50 if you indicate this choice on your registration form, or, if you are able, consider donating 100% of the proceeds.

Please register your piece by Saturday, July 18th.

Bidding begins at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 1st and ends at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26th.

The art will be on display in the library and on our online auction website. For more Art Auction details and dates, visit our webpage https://swhplibrary.org/art-auction/.

Join us for an art reception to celebrate artists, art, and generosity on Saturday, August 1st from 1:30-3:00 p.m..

If you have questions, please contact us at 207-244-7065 or via email at ArtAuction@swhplibrary.org.

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