ELLSWORTH—The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of Maine will be holding open auditions for its March, 2027 production of the pair’s ultimate achievement, “The Grand Duke”.

The auditions will be held at The Moore Center (125 State Street, Ellsworth) on September 14th from 6:00 to 8:00PM and on September 19th from 10:00AM to 1:00PM! Auditions are first come - first in, but please arrive no later than 30 minutes before the end of the audition time… (7:30PM on the 14th, and 12:30PM on the 19th).

This production has been chosen to compete in the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton, England in August, 2027, in celebration of GSSME’s 50th anniversary! More information on this will be available when you come to audition.



Please prepare a classical song or aria to sing. A Gilbert & Sullivan selection would be a good choice, but it is not required. You may also be asked to read some dialogue.



Participants may also audition for GSSME’s Lee Patterson Classical Voice Scholarship at the same time! (Scholarship recipients must perform in The Grand Duke.)

If you would like to sing in the chorus, there is no audition needed! Just send an email to info@gilbertsullivanmaine.org to sign up.

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