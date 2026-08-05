MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff (CBC) is proud to announce that the 19th Annual Ladies Who Loonch raised more than $225,000 to support children and families across Hancock County through camperships, free transportation, and camp programming.

Held on July 15th, the event welcomed more than 230 supporters for an afternoon celebrating philanthropy, friendship, and the impact of Camp Beech Cliff. Guests enjoyed a fashion show featuring apparel and accessories from nine Maine retailers, as well as a silent and online auction made possible by generous local donors, artists and businesses.

A highlight of the afternoon was a heartfelt speech from CBC counselor and former camper Molly Dority, who shared how camp has shaped her life. Her story illustrated the lasting friendships, confidence, and opportunities CBC provides to both campers and staff, reminding guests of the powerful impact their support makes. Following her remarks, current campers took the stage for a musical performance that brought the joy and spirit of Camp Beech Cliff to life.

Proceeds from the event will support CBC’s Campership Fund, ensuring every child has the opportunity to attend camp regardless of financial circumstances, and the Camp Transportation Fund, which provides free transportation for all campers across Mount Desert Island and Trenton.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Platinum Sponsor Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, along with many sponsors, donors, volunteers, community partners, and more than 20 fashion show models. CBC also extends its sincere thanks to the dedicated Ladies Who Loonch Committee for the months of planning and volunteer effort that made this year’s event such a success.

About Camp Beech Cliff

Founded in 1997, Camp Beech Cliff is an independent nonprofit outdoor education and recreation center located on Echo Lake in Mount Desert, Maine. Best known for its American Camp

Association-accredited summer day camp, CBC serves more than 800 children each summer and offers year-round outdoor education and recreation programs for people of all ages. Approximately 75 percent of summer campers are year-round Hancock County residents, and donor support makes it possible to provide financial assistance and free transportation to families who need it most. Through its campership program, island-wide transportation, and year-round programming, CBC works to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of camp while inspiring confidence, leadership, environmental stewardship, and a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors.

All photos credit: Anna Finocchiaro

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