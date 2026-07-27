Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by First National Wealth Management.

BAR HARBOR—After a recent visit of the world’s largest single masted sailboat, Bar Harbor is hosting multibillionaire Micky Arison’s Sixth Sense, a $90 million megayacht that arrived on Saturday.

Arison, who Forbes classifies as one of America’s richest immigrants, is the chairman and chief executive officer of Carnival Corp., which is the largest cruise ship operator on Earth. His yacht, built in 2019, is 242-feet long. His father is the founder of Carnival, but Micky Arison has been the company’s head for the past 34 years. He also owns the majority share of the professional basketball team, Miami Heat.

VesselFinder, an online live boating database, shows where the world’s yachts are at any given time, explains that the Sixth Sense arrived Saturday.

Carnival ships typically carry 2,000 passengers or more. Bar Harbor residents had voted in a 1000-or less daily passenger cap that was recently deemed partially unconstitutional by Judge Lance Walker.

The Bar Harbor Town Council last week met in executive session about the recent decision and how to proceed. The town itself has spent hundreds of thousands in the federal court case.

Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Sixth Sense holds 12 passengers, 19 crew members, and has a $9 million annual cost to maintain according to YachtBuyer. It also hosts its own beauty salon and spa and helicopter pad.

According to SuperYacht Fans, the builder of the Sixth Sense, Amels Yachts “is a luxury yacht builder based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1918 and has become one of the most respected yacht builders in the world. It specializes in building custom-made luxury motor yachts that range in size from 50 to over 180 feet in length. Amels yachts are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and use of advanced technology. In 2011, Amels became a member of the Damen Shipyards Group, a Dutch shipbuilding company, which allows them to offer a wider range of services and solutions for the shipbuilding industry. Notable projects include Here Comes The Sun, Ilona, and Energy.”

According to Lime Yachts, “The SIXTH SENSE yacht is ranked number 309 among the world’s largest yachts,” although SuperYacht Times has the vessel ranked at number 277.

The Carnival Corp. family of cruise lines includes the following cruise lines, many of which have visited Bar Harbor.

AIDA Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

Costa Cruises

Cunard

Holland America Line

P & O Cruises

Princess Cruises

Seabourn

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