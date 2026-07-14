SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Learn the classic American art of bird carving at the Wendell Gilley Museum. In the Carving and Woodburning a Bird for Beginners, students will learn basic skills in wood carving and woodburning in a two-and-a-half-hour class to create a small piece of avian art that can be finished during the workshop and taken home. All materials will be provided. Students must be at least 11 years old.

For a class strictly about woodburning, students will use a pen-like burning tool and start by practicing mark-making techniques to explore options and possibilities with the wood burner. Then you will create an image of a feather by copying a design from nature or making up your own design. All materials will be provided. Students must be at least 8 years old.

Registration is required for both classes, and class sizes are limited. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar

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