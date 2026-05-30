From Our Director

Dear Jesup community,

With our elevator now approved, we’re nearly ready to start moving into the new addition. The town’s open inspection will take place early next week, and we look forward to welcoming you for our “soft opening” after that. Thank you to the Bar Harbor Garden Club for refilling the planters in front of our Mount Desert entrance with beautiful flowers for the season.

Pedestrians along School Street will notice that our new parking lot is paved! We’re excited to be able to offer two handicap-accessible spots, one fifteen-minute spot, and seven regular spots, as well as two spots reserved for staff. The lot will be available for library parking from 10am - 9pm all days of the week, with a two-hour time limit.

Tomorrow, the library will be closed for professional development as our staff participates in an Equity Foundations training facilitated by the YWCA of Greater Maine. On Sunday, a mighty crew of volunteers will start to help move books into the new Youth Room. When we open our doors, it will begin a new era for the library, and we’re eager for you to help us test-drive our new space.

We look forward to joining Island Readers & Writers on Wednesday for two events with Mac Barnett, the Library of Congress’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. And on Saturday, the AIGA Poster Show will open in our new gallery space. Lots of excitement abounds.

Read on!

Megan

June’s Featured Artist: Laura Markey

Laura Markey is a mixed media artist. After moving to Maine over six years ago, she has focused her art on the beautiful landscapes of this area. Her artwork includes whimsy, 3D elements, geometric shapes and bold graphic lines. Inspired by the psychedelic art from the 60s, as well as comic books, her pieces show you the geometry and whimsical elements of what would otherwise be an ordinary scene of nature. Laura assists you in seeing beyond what it is directly in front of you. You may have seen Laura’s work displayed previously at the Blue Hill library, Northeast Harbor Library or featured in the Ellsworth American.

Laura will host an artist’s reception in the Periodicals Room on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00pm.

Booksale looking for more donations

We are working on the layout for the 56th annual Jesup Booksale, which will begin on Saturday, August 15th. We have the beginnings of a terrific sale but look forward to many more donations from our community. You can bring items to our sorting location on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30pm, Saturdays from 1 to 3pm, or by appointment. (Please don’t just leave your donations in front of the building. It is a shared space, and we don’t want to get in the way of the other tenants.) We will accept donations through August 5th, so check your shelves, storage units, and under your beds.

If you are on our list from working in a previous year you will get an email in a couple of weeks to begin scheduling when you can help. We will need muscle-and-will for some tasks (moving boxes) and connecting-books-and-people-love for helping with the setting up and sales. If you haven’t helped before but would like to join the fun, let us know.

We have received a number of donations that we think would actually sell optimally online. If you might be interested in joining the small crew that works on this, please let Ruth know. We’re looking for a few people to evaluate the selected titles and help list them on our sales websites. Experience in either the book trade or online sales would be really helpful but isn’t necessary. The work can be done from your home after we get you set up.

This long-standing community event to support our library is eagerly anticipated by many, both locals and visitors. One couple stopped Ruth at the sale last year to confirm the date for this year so they could reserve their hotel space right then! For all Booksale-related questions, contact Ruth Eveland: reveland@jesuplibrary.org, or text or call 207-610-2355.

Upcoming Programs

What is Wildlife Rehabilitation and Why is it Important?

Thursday, June 4th

5:30 to 6:30pm

Do you love wild animals? At this program, you’ll learn about the wildlife rehabilitation that happens at Acadia Wildlife Center. Executive Director Tony Mullane will present about what wildlife rehab entails, how you can help wild animals in your own back yard, and how to look out for potential creatures that are in need.

Register here

Farm to Table on MDI: A Partial History with Carl Little

Thursday, June 11th

5:30 to 6:30pm

Carl Little will offer highlights from his article in the 2025 Chebacco on the farm-to-table movement on Mount Desert Island. Starting with some history, Little will highlight the efforts of several island restaurant owners dedicated to connecting farms to their tables. Featured eateries include the Town Farm Restaurant, The Burning Tree, and Rupununi. The event will include a special appetizer sourced from a local farm, courtesy Brasserie Le Brun.

Register here

Author Talk with Andrew McQuinn: Playing It Out Straight

Thursday, June 18th

5:30 to 6:30pm

When Kyle and Scotty meet while at the auditions for the adaptation to his father’s novel, the chemistry between them is instantaneous, leaving Kyle wanting more. Could Scotty be the answer Kyle’s been running from and searching for?

Author Andrew McQuinn was born and raised on MDI. He is a member of the Jesup’s online writers’ group, Write On!

Register here

Recurring Programs

Bar Harbor Scrabble Club

Connect with fellow word-lovers: all skill levels are welcome! Players are encouraged to bring their own boards, and some boards will also be provided. Scrabble Club meets on second and fourth Saturdays from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Write On! Writing Group

Join the Write On! Writing Group for support in your craft. The Write On! writers meet Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom. For more information, please contact the library at info@jesuplibrary.org.

Jesup Knitters’ Guild

Fiber artists of all skill levels are welcome to drop in and enjoy crafting and conversation with the Jesup Knitters’ Guild, Thursday evenings at 5:00pm!

Contradance with Big Moose Band

On the fourth Saturdays of the month, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm, dance the night away with a guest caller and music from the Big Moose Band. Anyone can attend with or without a partner. The next dance is on Saturday, May 23rd.

View events calendar

Upcoming Youth Programs

Summer Reading Kickoff: Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too!

Saturday, June 13

10:30am - 11:00am and 2:00 - 3:00pm

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too is an educational outreach presenter featuring exotic reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates from around the world that he has rescued and rehabilitated. He takes in what the humane societies will not to prevent the release of exotic species into the Maine ecosystem and currently cares for over 200 animals. Mr. Drew has been working with exotic animals for 35 years and his 60-75 minute presentation is fast paced, funny, very educational and appropriate for age 2-102! Kids under 8, please bring an adult.

Due to popular demand, Mr. Drew will offer the same presentation at 10:30am and 2:00pm.

Learn more

Recurring Youth Programs

Story and Play

Children ages 5 and under and their caregivers are invited to join Abby on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 - 11:15 am for stories, songs, and playtime afterward to connect with other kids and parents.

Girls Who Code

Join supportive peers and role models using computer science to change the world! On Wednesdays from 3:15 - 4:30, build coding skills and community while you complete coding projects. Grades 6-12. Email girlswhocodebarharbor@gmail.com to sign up.

Questions? Contact Youth Services Librarian Abby Morrow