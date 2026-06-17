Tomorrow, June 18th, is National Go Fishing Day—a perfect excuse to grab a rod, head to your favorite pond, stream, or lake, and enjoy one of Maine’s most accessible and rewarding outdoor traditions. Whether you’re casting from shore, paddling a quiet cove, or introducing someone new to the sport, there’s no better time to get outside and fish.

Across Maine, anglers of all ages are finding excellent opportunities right now, from eager brook trout in small streams to warmwater species in lakes and rivers. And with thousands of miles of accessible waters, there’s always a new spot waiting to be discovered just down the road.

Now that school is out, summer vacation is one of the best times to introduce young anglers to the joy of fishing. A successful first trip doesn’t need to be complicated—it just needs to be fun. A few simple tips can go a long way:

Keep it short and simple. Kids don’t need a full-day trip; early mornings or a few hours are often best.

Pick “easy win” locations. Ponds, small lakes, or piers often offer more action and less frustration.

Focus on fun, not fish counts. Tying knots, skipping rocks, spotting wildlife, and being outside are all part of the experience.

Use simple gear. A basic rod-and-reel combo (or even a bobber setup) is perfect for beginners.

Bring snacks and celebrate the moment. Every cast, bite, and story is part of building a lifelong connection to the water.

Wear life jackets when on the water. Especially important for kids in boats or near deeper water.

Fishing is more than a pastime—it’s a way to slow down, explore Maine’s outdoors, and build lasting memories with family and friends.

Find a Place to Fish

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